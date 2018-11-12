Gwen Stefani Shares Photos From ‘Hell Of A Date Night’ With Blake Shelton

Gwen gushed over Blake as they enjoyed a very public date night.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still going strong three years after going public with their relationship, and the couple is sharing the proof on social media. Mom of three Gwen took to Instagram on November 11 to share a number of sweet photos with her man, while Blake revealed on Twitter that they were having a “hell of a date night” while attending the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards together.

Shelton shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend posing with The Voice host Carson Daly at the award show, as the group all smiled from ear to ear.

“Having a hell of a date night!!” the country star – who took home the award for Favorite Country Artist on the night – captioned the picture from the big show. “Thank y’all so much for voting!!!! @peopleschoice.”

But it certainly wasn’t just Blake giving fans a sneak peek at his latest date night with his love, as Stefani posted several photos on her Instagram account from their night out.

One Instagram photo showed Gwen on stage with Blake and Carson. The No Doubt singer wrote in the caption, “Congrats @blakeshelton love u @carsondaly #peopleschoiceawards gx.”

Stefani also shared a snap of the couple on the red carpet with the hashtag datenight, while posting a shot of herself solo in the audience and re-uploading the snap Shelton posted on his account.

As reported by Hollywood Life, it wasn’t just on social media where the couple was showing off their love for one another.

In addition to the Instagram and Twitter pictures, the site claimed that Shelton packed on the PDA with his love as he “showered Gwen in kisses” before heading on stage to accept his award.

The big award show came almost three years to the day that the couple went public with their romance following their respective splits from their spouses. In 2015, Blake called it quits with Miranda Lambert after four years of marriage, while Gwen split with her husband of 14 years, Gavin Rossdale.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Since then, they’ve certainly made no secret of their romance, posting sweet loving photos to social media and repeatedly gushing over one another in interviews.

Back in April, Stefani even admitted that she thinks about marrying Shelton “all the time.”

Gwen made the confession during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after the daytime talk show host jokingly pushed Gwen to head down the aisle again with the country star, who she first met when they were both coaches on NBC’s The Voice.

“I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him. He’s lovable,” Gwen said of Blake, per USA Today, after DeGeneres asked if a wedding could be coming soon for the twosome.

Ellen then quipped on the show that she thought the star should “think” about getting married again, to which Stefani replied, “I do. I think about it all the time.”