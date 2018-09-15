Dallas Police Office Amber Guyger Is ‘The Devil,’ Says Victim Botham Jean’s Mother

The details surrounding the mysterious shooting of Botham Jean seem to grow stranger every day. Apparently, Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger was leaving her shift at around 10 p.m. on September 6, 2018. She returned to the complex where she and Jean both had apartments. She entered Jean’s apartment, believing it to be hers. Upon seeing him in the apartment, she panicked and shot him. He was later pronounced dead as a result of the gunshot wound.

Allison Jean, the mother of Botham Jean, has stated that she believes Guyger should be fired from the police department for her actions, reports the Dallas News. Jean lived one floor above Guyger, and it is unclear why she believed the apartment was hers. Jean’s apartment was searched by law enforcement as part of the investigation.

Results from that search were released the day of Jean’s funeral, and included the fact that a small amount of marijuana was found in the apartment. This further enraged Allison Jean, who believes the Dallas Police Department needs to take responsibility for the death of her son.

Guyger claims she simply went to the wrong floor, and that the door to the apartment was unlocked and slightly open. This led her to believe that Jean was an intruder when she spotted him in the apartment, she claims.

“The information received yesterday is, to me, worse than the call that I got on the morning of Friday, Sept. 7,” Allison Jean said. “To have my son smeared in such a way, I think shows that the persons who are really nasty, who are really dirty and are going to cover up for the devil, Amber Guyger.”

Botham Jean worked for famed accounting firm PriceWaterhouseCooper and had no criminal record whatsoever. His mother believes the search and the release of the results are an attempt to smear her son.

Guyger has been arrested and charged with manslaughter. Jean’s family believes she should be charged with murder rather than the lesser charge of manslaughter. Texas Rangers are currently still investigating the case. An attorney for the family, Tom Merritt, said that he and the family believe it is possible that the prosecutor will charge Guyger with murder. They say that since she intended to shoot him when she believed he was a burglar, that murder is the appropriate charge.

It is not clear yet if Guyger’s apartment has been searched, although investigators did request the data from her electronic door lock, to determine if she entered her apartment before entering Botham Jean’s home.