Carrie Underwood Reveals Why She Finally Announced Her Pregnancy & Her ‘Therapy’

Carrie says she didn't want to announce her pregnancy and "have to take it back."

Carrie Underwood is opening up about her decision to finally confirm her pregnancy to the world, as well as opening up about her form of “therapy”, which involves getting in a good workout. Speaking to PopCulture.com and other media ahead of the release of her new album Cry Pretty this week, Underwood revealed she knew it was time to confirm that she and husband Mike Fisher would be having another baby because her bump was getting so big that she just couldn’t hide it anymore.

Admitting that she hadn’t really decided when she was going to tell her millions of fans that she’s pregnant for the second time, Underwood said that she knew she wanted to wait until she was in a safe space to confirm the news and was initially worried about announcing the news too soon.

“Obviously, you kind of want to reach a point in your pregnancy where you’re sure that everything is going well before you let other people in on it,” the “Love Wins” singer said. “Stuff like that was important. You don’t want to jump the gun and then have to take it back.”

As for how she decided that it was the right time to reveal her big baby news, Carrie – who revealed the very exciting baby news in August in a video posted to her social media pages while also confirming that she’ll be going on tour across the U.S. and Canada with her two kids in tow in 2019 – added that she “was just trying to keep it until I couldn’t keep it no more.”

“And then one day I woke up looking like this,” Underwood then joked while gesturing to her growing baby bump, “and I was like, ‘I guess today’s the day. I can’t hide this any more.”

Carrie also admitted that she knew the news was going to come out sooner rather than later if she didn’t announce her second pregnancy herself, joking that she had been “going to the grocery store and it’s 90-something degrees outside and I’m in giant hoodies” so she knew that it “was just time to put it out there” after a few months of secrecy.

Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are already parents to their son, 3-year-old Isaiah.

The former American Idol winner also opened up about her “therapy” in the interview, where she revealed that her form of getting a clearer head is something she may have to cut down on a little bit now that she’s pregnant for the second time.

Carrie admitted that she considers exercise to be her form of “therapy everyday”.

“That’s my thing,” the CALIA by Carrie Underwood athleisure wear designer said. “I don’t need vacations even. I’m like, ‘Honey, you can give me like an hour, I’m good. You don’t have to take me out. It’s fine.'”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“That’s kind of my therapy,” she then added of hitting the gym and working out to keep her head clear.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the demanding side of her job can often take it’s toll on the soon-to-be mom of two, as she recently cancelled two performances in the U.K. last week due to an undisclosed “illness.”

Neither Underwood nor her team have released more details on how the singer’s doing now, though the pregnant star is expected to resume promotional duties for her brand new album Cry Pretty, which is due for release on September 14, soon.