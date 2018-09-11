‘Big Brother’ Stars React To The Possibility Of Cancelation After Les Moonves’ Exit From CBS

Alums of the summertime reality show are concerned about its future after the CBS CEO shakeup.

Big Brother’s 20th season will wrap in two weeks, but could it mark the permanent end of the long-running CBS reality show? On the heels of the resignation of CBS President and CEO Les Moonves, his wife, Julie Chen’s, co-host on The Talk hinted that everyone at the network is “nervous” about the future of their shows.

“When a new regime comes into a company, we all know they sweep clean,” The Talk’s Sharon Osbourne said on Monday, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. “Everybody here at CBS is nervous about their jobs…It’s just, historically, when someone new comes in, things change.”

Big Brother fans have been quick to point out that the CBS reality show has yet to be renewed for a 21st season and now the future of the show seems even more uncertain.

The Big Brother spoiler Twitter account @realvegas4sure revealed that not only has the show not been renewed for Season 21, but host Julie Chen does not have a deal in place for future seasons, so the crew is now in panic mode. In addition, ratings for Big Brother Season 20 are averaging lower than last summer’s edition of the voyeuristic CBS reality show. Fans of the CBS franchise are so concerned about the fate of the show that there’s even a “#SaveBBUSA” hashtag making the rounds.

Several cast members from past and current seasons of Big Brother are speaking out on the possibility of the cancelation of the CBS reality show, which has aired every summer since 2000.

Swaggy C Williams, whose Big Brother girlfriend, Bayleigh Dayton, is currently sequestered in the show’s jury, posted to Twitter to make it known that cast members are not about to let their show die.

Kaitlyn Herman, who was evicted early on after failing to win a Bonus Life competition, questioned what she would do three nights a week if Big Brother gets canceled next summer.

Ousted Big Brother 20 contestant Winston Hines issued a similar sentiment, saying he hopes fans aren’t seeing the last of the show they’ve loved for 20 seasons, while his former BB20 housemate Rachel Swindler added that she would broken-hearted if Big Brother gets canceled.

But Big Brother season 8 winner Evel Dick Donato was the voice of reason. The notorious Big Brother star is confident that there is no chance Big Brother will end—even if CBS drops the show, which is Julie Chen’s baby. Donato predicted that another network, such as Fox, would easily pick up the popular reality competition show.

You can see the tweets from the Big Brother stars below.

We not ‘bout to let our show die… No matter if you love or hate Swaggy… love or hate Bayleigh… or love or hate Level 6…..

We ALL LOVE BIG BROTHER.#SaveBBUSA ❤️❤️❤️ #BB20 https://t.co/LfmcA26NWg — SWAGGY C ???? (@SwaggyCTV) September 10, 2018

Okay but…. what else would I do 3 nights a week over the summer….????#SaveBBUSA https://t.co/UUhYkloa38 — Kaitlyn Herman (@kaitcoaching) September 10, 2018

#SaveBBUSA #BB20 – Vegas never lies… speaking that truth I sure hope we aren’t seeing the last of a game so many people love and enjoy! https://t.co/Oa7j7ulu99 — Winston Hines (@winston_hines) September 10, 2018

Even the very worst case scenario: Julie leaves, CBS drops BB

There is NO chance in hell that Endemol doesn't license it to another network, ZERO chance. NBC, ABC, Fox will pick it up 100%

Just like in the UK when they were dropped by their network, another one picked it up https://t.co/JWnp6KKzP9 — EvelDick (@EvelDick) September 10, 2018

While the summertime version of Big Brother has not yet been renewed, CBS previously gave the green light to a second season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition after its successful run earlier this year. In May, Deadline reported that CBS ordered a second installment of the show, but it was not specified if Celebrity Big Brother would air during the regular 2018-19 season or get another winter run.

Big Brother Season 20 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS. The season finale will air on Wednesday, Sept. 26.