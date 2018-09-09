Candice Swanepoel Rocks Sleek Supermodel Physique At New York Fashion Week

'I don’t like restrict myself from certain foods or kill myself at the gym.'

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel debuted her superfit post-baby body while partying at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS shindig at the Plaza Hotel during New York Fashion Week.

Swanepoel, who has kept a low profile since giving birth to her second child in June, quietly signaled to the fashion industry that she’s back in top shape and is ready to return to work.

The leggy 5-foot-10 Candice looked glamorous in a body-hugging strapless black evening gown that accentuated her bombshell curves. Swanepoel was joined at the star-studded Icon party by fellow models Romee Strijd, Jasmine Tookes, and Sara Sampaio, the Daily Mail reported.

Candice looked effortlessly chic with no jewelry, her blonde hair flowing naturally, and just a hint of makeup.

Lost Baby Weight In Record Time

Candice’s second son, Ariel, was born in June, but the South African beauty lost all her baby weight in record time — just like she did after delivering her first child, who was born in 2016.

Candice is no doubt dieting and working out rigorously to prepare for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is scheduled for November.

Swanepoel’s post-pregnancy weight loss secrets were an organic diet and regular workouts that combine cardio exercise, light weightlifting, Pilates, boxing, and yoga, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Like her fellow Victoria’s Secret supermodels Adriana Lima and Doutzen Kroes, Candice Swanepoel says she exercises and eats well year-round to maintain her enviable bikini body.

While she admits that she was lucky to be born with a fast metabolism, Swanepoel makes an effort to stick to a healthy diet most of the time, limit processed food, and avoid overeating.

Candice, who regained her sleek pre-baby bikini body less than three months after childbirth, confesses that pregnancy has changed her body — but in a positive way.

“It definitely changes after you have a baby,” Swanepoel told The Cut. “It’s really impressive. Having a baby is, like, extraterrestrial stuff. I’m amazed by how it bounced back and repaired. Creating a life in your tummy — it’s amazing.”

Candice said she’s not a fan of extreme diets or excessive exercise, but she always tries to fit in some yoga and Pilates to keep her body limber and flexible.

“Lately, I’ve been doing my workouts at night because I’ve had full days with my baby,” Swanepoel said. “I’ve been doing my own kind of yoga. It’s not traditional yoga, but I put on some music and mix in some Pilates and squat resistance stuff…I do it every time I feel overwhelmed and stressed.”