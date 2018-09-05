Malcolm-Jamal Warner Defends Former ‘Cosby Show’ Co-Star, Geoffrey Owens, On Facebook

'An actor’s life is a series of ups and downs,' said Theo Huxtable’s portrayer.

Ever since former Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens was exposed for having a job at a grocery store, he has been receiving support from fellow actors and others within the showbiz community. However, we had not heard from any of his co-stars on the hit NBC series — until now.

The Inquisitr first ran the story about Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux, a son-in-law of Bill Cosby’s Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable, on September 1. In the piece, it was revealed that the 57-year-old actor was working a side gig as an employee at a Trader Joe’s store in Clifton, New Jersey.

Following the headline-making news, actors and Hollywood insiders expressed their support for him on social media, as noted in a separate Inquisitr piece. Justine Bateman, Pamela Adlon, and Chris Rankin are just three of the stars who said that Owens should not be shamed for having a job outside of show business that helps pay the bills.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who played the Huxtable’s only son, Theo, is the first of Owens former castmates on the Cosby Show to speak out in his defense.

On Tuesday, September 4, Warner posted a lengthy statement on Facebook with his thoughts.

“Just when most of us get sick and tired of social media and how heartbreaking it can be, something heartwarming like this happens,” Warner began his post.

“I can’t express to you how full my heart is seeing how social media has rallied behind and supports Geoffrey Owens. Geoffrey is a good dude. It’s actually a distinguishing quality of his. So it’s no wonder that he is willing to do whatever he needs to do legally to take care of his family.”

Warner then went on to explain that Owens was a cum laude graduate of Yale University, and an “accomplished” theater actor whose “intimate knowledge of Shakespeare as an actor and director puts many of us to shame.”

He called Owens’ job at Trader Joe’s “a placeholder gig” that allowed him the flexibility to go out on auditions and then work the roles he lands.

“An actor’s life is a series of ups and downs,” the 48-year-old said. “Watch this be the kickstart this dry spell needed!”

Warner starred on the Cosby Show for its entire run, from 1984 to 1992. Since then, he’s had numerous roles in both film and TV projects, including Malcolm & Eddie, Jeremiah, Major Crimes, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, and Suits.

This month he becomes a series regular on The Resident after having recurring status during the first season of the Fox series. He plays AJ “The Raptor” Austin, a cardiothoracic surgeon at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

The Resident premieres on Monday, September 24, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.