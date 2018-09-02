Jennifer Lopez Giving Her All For Final Leg Of Vegas Show ‘All I Have’

After nearly three years running, Jennifer Lopez’s critically acclaimed All I Have is finally coming to a close. The show started in January 2016, and has serving J-Lo fans with as many crystals, feathers, and confetti that they could handle.

The 90-minute show featured everything from Swarovski staircases to glittering costumes, all accompanied by live music and performances by Jennifer Lopez herself. The variety and dynamic nature of the show made it one of the hottest celebrity headliners on the Vegas Strip, and the show is notorious for selling out. According to Caesars, the show has made over $60 million in ticket sales alone.

While the show’s run is winding down, that doesn’t mean J-Lo’s performances will be any less exciting. She recently posted a video compilation of the show’s most dazzling moments, and it doesn’t disappoint. Fans can expect quite a bit of fanfare during All I Have‘s finale, which is set to occur on September 29. Jennifer is a true showgirl on the stage, and nothing can hold her back once the curtains open.

Not to say this will be the last we’re seeing of Jennifer. She’ll be returning to the silver screen this November — in a starring role, no less.

In a recent story on her Instagram, she unveiled the trailer for her upcoming movie, Second Act, in which she will be playing the main character. The film centers around Maya, a woman stuck in a low-paying job. When she gets misleads a company into hiring her as an experienced consultant, she accidentally lands a job brokering a massive business deal.

The romantic comedy, directed by Peter Segal, will be hitting theaters in late November. This gives fans plenty of time to wind down from the finale of her Vegas show and prepare for her new film. At the rate Jennifer is working, it’s likely we’ll be seeing some other major projects from her in the future. Lopez has been a big name since the 90’s, and we doubt she’ll be dropping out of the limelight any time soon.

In fact, she’s doing just the opposite. According to Variety, Lopez herself has told interviewers that she’s not leaving the public eye. “People try to put women to sleep at a certain age. ‘Second Act’ is a story that empowers the every woman to do more, to be more, and not limit their dreams.”

Fans of J-Lo can expect full trailers for Second Act very soon. In the meantime, they can check out her Instagram story for previews and short clips of her performance.