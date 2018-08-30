Lil Pump Arrested in Miami For Driving Without A License, Smiles In His Mug Shot

Lil Pump, the rapper best known for his hit song ‘Gucci Gang’ has been arrested in Miami. TMZ reports that Pump, real name Gazzy Garcia, was stopped by police because he was driving a black Rolls-Royce with a license plate from a Mini Cooper. Garcia reportedly said that he had never gotten his license when the officer asked him for it.

The 18-year-old rapper seemed unfazed by the arrest. He’s grinning in his mug shot

This isn’t Garcia’s first run-in with the law. As Capital Xtra reported, he was arrested in February of this year after he shot a gun inside of his home. He told the police that he fired the gun because burglars tried to enter his home and shot at him. But their investigations showed that was not the case.

Officers located the gun below one of the balconies in the San Fernando home, TMZ reported. Although the firearm wasn’t loaded, they found the ammunition for it on the premises. The police search also revealed that there was marijuana in the home. According to TMZ, Garcia’s mother was investigated for endangering a minor because of the drugs and the gun.

Lil Pump ended up with an ankle monitor after a brief stint in Juvenile Hall.

Lil Pump was arrested in Miami for driving without a valid license: https://t.co/cPauS9pqqQ pic.twitter.com/LniXg1zyeB — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 29, 2018

The incident caused some additional controversy because Garcia initially said that three black men tried to break in and fired a shot through the apartment door from the outside, The Blast reported.

“This is one of the hottest calls an officer can respond to,” said Capt. Paul Vernon of the Topanga Patrol Division in a press release, as published by Atlanta Black Star. “Officers responded with lights and siren and the helicopter was overhead quickly, but there were no suspects.”

About a month after the arrest Garcia signed a deal with Warner Bros. Records with an $8 million advance. As TMZ reported at the time, the deal will give him a 14% royalties in The United States. He could also earn 66% of his royalties, based on the agreement, on certain formats of his music. This was the record label’s second attempt to ink a deal with the teenager. Their first try was not legitimatized by the court.

Garcia, part of a new wave of artists called “Soundcloud Rappers,” got his big break with the success of his song “Gucci Gang.” The song peaked at number 3 on the US Hot 100 Billboard chart in 2017 and the video currently has over 700 million views on Youtube.