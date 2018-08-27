‘Dancing With The Stars: Juniors’ Spoilers: Fate Of Bristol Palin’s Son Tripp Leaked As Pre-Taping Takes Place

What do spoilers reveal about Tripp Bristol's journey on 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' this fall?

This fall brings the debut season of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors to ABC. The competition won’t premiere until October 7, and the cast of young contestants hasn’t even been formally announced yet. However, the show has been taping this summer and now DWTS: Juniors spoilers about the eliminations are starting to emerge. What’s the latest?

As the Inquisitr has previously shared, Bristol Palin’s son Tripp is reportedly one of the contestants this fall on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. Some additional youngsters said to be a part of the cast include Scottie Pippen’s daughter Sophia, Honey Boo Boo star Alana Thompson, General Hospital actor Hudson West, Kenzie Ziegler of Dance Moms, Black-ish star Miles Brown, Stevie Wonder’s son Mandla Morris, and Stuck in the Middle star Ariana Greenblatt.

ABC has yet to confirm much of anything when it comes to Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, other than the October premiere date and that it’ll air on Sunday nights. However, PureDWTS has been tracking everything they can with this one and one big piece of what’s happening is that the full season is pre-taping over the summer. In fact, it appears that taping either has fully wrapped, or soon will. That means that a fair number of elimination spoilers will likely be uncovered before DWTS: Juniors airs.

In fact, now it looks like a Night 1 elimination has been revealed and confirmed. Radar Online was the first to detail that Bristol Palin’s son Tripp was eliminated the first night and now PureDWTS says they have confirmed it. The buzz is that Tripp was miserable throughout his experience doing the show and that the 9-year-old’s grandma Sarah Palin is the one who primarily took him to the set.

Tripp was reportedly paired with young dancer Hailey Bills and mentored by Hailey’s aunt, recent Dancing with the Stars winner Jenna Johnson. Many people would expect Hailey and Jenna to be early favorites heading into this debut Juniors season, but this may be a tough one to predict.

The eliminations are reportedly done by tallying audience voting, without friends and loved ones of the cast included, plus the judges’ votes. The pair with the lowest combined total is eliminated, and obviously, because this is all pre-taped, there is no viewer voting involved. The kids seemingly had about two weeks to learn their first dance, but from there, they were slated to film two shows a week, so they had to pack a lot of learning into a tight schedule.

Which junior dancers made it to the three-pair finale and who ends up with the crown of being the Dancing with the Stars: Juniors winner? Spoilers haven’t emerged on that front yet, but additional scoop will surely come out before the season airs this fall. DWTS: Juniors premiers on Sunday, October 7 and is slated to run for about two months. As for Tripp Palin and mom Bristol, they will be part of the cast of MTV’s Teen Mom: OG for the upcoming season.