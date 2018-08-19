Winona Ryder Says She And Keanu Reaves May Have Accidentally Been Married For The Last 26 Years

The pair are appearing together in the upcoming movie 'Destination Wedding,' but may already be married.

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reaves may have the best Hollywood marriage that no one knows about.

This week, the 46-year-old actress revealed that she and Reaves went through a mock wedding ceremony for their 1992 horror flick Dracula that might have accidentally been the real thing.

“We actually got married in Dracula,” Ryder told Entertainment Weekly. “No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life.”

“In that scene, [director Francis Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest,” she added. “We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

That would mean that for the last 26 years, the pair has actually been married, all while pursuing a number of other high-profile relationships. Curiously, neither have been married again in that time, which could lend some credibility to the idea that their 1992 on-set wedding was somehow legally binding.

It’s not likely that Winona Ryder or Keanu Reaves actually believe they’re married, as they were sitting down with Entertainment Weekly as part of a promotional tour ahead of their upcoming movie, Destination Wedding. Reaves eventually agreed with Ryder that they seem to have been married all along.

“Oh my gosh, we’re married,” he admitted.

Ironically, Reaves has recently been romantically connected to a co-star who was huge in the 90s — though not Winona Ryder. Some recent reports have suggested that he and actress Halle Berry sparked a romance on the set up their upcoming movie, John Wick 3.

An insider told Life & Style Magazine that the two hit it off even before the movie started filming, and the friendship blossomed into a romance as they came together on set.

“As soon as they started getting to know each other, they realized there was something there that was stronger than friendship,” the unnamed source told the celebrity news outlet.

The report added that the two would be a perfect fit for each other, with Halle typically falling for guys who are “mysterious, introspective, and down to earth” — which Reaves would certainly fit all three of those characteristics.

It’s not clear if anything came of that July report, and the two have not been seen in public together so it would seem that the initial report may have been off the mark. But given that Keanu Reaves was able to keep his marriage to Winona Ryder a secret for nearly three decades, it could be that he’s just keeping his latest romance under wraps as well.