‘Big Brother’ Legend Will Kirby Talks This Season’s Competition And His Cameo On ‘Shahs Of Sunset’

The legendary 'Big Brother' player returns to reality TV, but this time he plays doctor for Bravo.

Dr. Will Kirby is back where he belongs—on TV. The Big Brother fan favorite, who took home the grand prize on the second season of the CBS reality show and placed fourth in the all-stars season, is considered the greatest Big Brother player of all time, even coining the reality TV term “showmance” back in 2001. Now, he’s getting real once again, this time with his real-life profession on an episode of Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset.

Kirby is the Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway (www.laseraway.com), but he’s also no stranger to Bravo. The board-certified dermatologist previously appeared on the Season 6 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County and on Andy Cohen’s Then and Now. For Shahs of Sunset, Kirby guest stars this week (Thursday, Aug. 16) as he helps cast member Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi get rid of a painful reminder of her ex-husband, Shalom, by removing a tattoo of his name on her torso.

We caught up with reality TV’s good doctor to find out how Bravo’s cameras ended up at his LaserAway clinic, and also to get his thoughts on Big Brother’s milestone 20th season.

Victoria Miller: Hey Will! How did you get involved with Shahs of Sunset?

Will Kirby: Andy Cohen contacted me directly. He truly cares about the well-being of the stars of his shows so he wanted to make sure GG went to the best. It’s so refreshing to see someone at his level so involved in every aspect of the lives of the cast.

VM: Was it weird having cameras in the room during the procedure?

WK: Not in the slightest – I’ve been part of unscripted TV for 17 years! And I’ve put in my 10,000 hours to be both an expert in Aesthetic Dermatology as well reality TV.

VM: GG’s tattoo was a painful reminder of an ex. What tattoos do you most often recommend removing?

WK: Misspelled tattoos are always unfortunate, facial tattoos can be really detrimental to getting a good job but, to answer your question, when a patient presents with a genital tattoo, I typically recommend they remove it. Probably very difficult to start an intimate relationship with ink in such a personal place.

Isabella Vosmikova / Bravo

VM: GG is pretty outrageous on the show. Were you surprised by anything about her?

WK: Well, I wasn’t there to judge her behavior. I’m extremely objective when I’m working so I just wanted to make sure she received world-class care.

VM: Did you get to meet any of the other cast members?

WK: She had a friend/cast-mate with her who was very pleasant. And AC–I call Andy “AC,” it’s a nickname he reserves for close friends–and I were in close communication the entire time via FaceTime to make sure everything went smoothly.

VM: You also know a lot about Big Brother, obviously. Are you watching this season?

WK: Of course! I’m a die-hard Big Brother fan. I never miss an episode! Best season in years!

VM: So who do you think will win this thing?

WK: As you know, I’ve hosted the jury roundtable discussion on the Big Brother finale for the last five years so I try to remain unbiased so that I can address the jury members in the most impartial of ways. I have a true obligation to be the voice of reason in a sea of uncertainty and trepidation. Point being, it’s my goal to have a jury discussion that is fair and without any outside influence.

VM: What do you think of the Hacker twist?

WK: Another amazing twist from the supremely talented Big Brother team! Fly On The Wall entertainment makes hits and it’s not luck – they are at the top of their game!

VM: Any chance we’ll see you this season to host a comp or anything?

WK: I’m of course hoping to be part of the jury roundtable again this year because it lets me impart serious questions and showcase my unparalleled hosting skills but I think competition hosting is best left to those wacky, irreverent former contestants. After all, Big Brother is tentpole summer television fun so we all want to see those looney maniacs on our screens even if just for a fleeting moment!

You can see a preview for the Shahs of Sunset episode featuring Will Kirby below.

Shahs of Sunset airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.