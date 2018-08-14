Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, And More Stars Offer Support To Ailing Music Legend Aretha Franklin

The 76-year old Queen of Soul is reportedly 'gravely ill.'

Aretha Franklin is getting support from the music industry as she battles an undisclosed health issue. The 76-year-old Queen of Soul is reportedly seriously ill, as previously detailed by the Inquisitr.

Showbiz 411‘s Roger Friedman addressed concerns about the music legend’s health over the weekend, saying Franklin is “gravely ill in Detroit” and surrounded by her family. Friedman did not reveal any details of Franklin’s illness but said that the 18-time Grammy winner’s loved ones are “asking for prayers and privacy” at this time.

And prayers are pouring in. As news broke of Franklin’s health crisis, many of her peers in the music industry posted messages of prayer and support on social media.

Mariah Carey posted a throwback photo of the “Respect” singer to Twitter and captioned it with, “Praying for the Queen of Soul #ArethaFranklin.”

’70s vocal group Sister Sledge tweeted: “We speak life and health to Aretha in the name of Jesus. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her loved ones at this difficult time.”

Jackson family member La Toya Jackson captioned a Twitter photo of Franklin’s 1968 “The Sound of Soul” Time magazine cover with the message, “My Prayers to Aretha Franklin and her family! It’s been reported that the Queen of Soul is gravely ill! Continued prayers to you!

Other musicians, including rap icon Missy Elliott, who has long urged fans to celebrate legends while they are alive, songwriter Diane Warren, singer Sara Bareilles, Broadway mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more fans and friends posted messages and prayers for Aretha Franklin. You can see some of the tweets for Aretha below.

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time ???????? LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music…❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018

No 2018 U leave Aretha alone. Please please b ok Queen. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 13, 2018

We say a big prayer today Aretha — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 13, 2018

Praying for Aretha Franklin and her family right now! ❤️???????? — Ciara (@ciara) August 13, 2018

oh Aretha. ❤️ — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) August 13, 2018

Adding my prayer to the galaxy of prayers for Aretha today https://t.co/DsG1ccqKnC — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 13, 2018

Aretha Franklin announced her retirement in February 2017 and last performed publicly at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 25th anniversary gala in November 2017. The legendary singer has been public with some of her health struggles over the past few years. But sadly, a source close to Franklin told TMZ that her friends and family are now gathering for their final goodbye in Detroit. The source revealed that Franklin’s weight is down to 86 pounds after battling cancer and that she “she could go any time.”

Aretha Franklin has always been vocal about her strong faith. In 2012 when told Interview magazine that her religion is extremely important to her.

“Let’s start with the church. As you know, it’s my background, it’s a natural setting for me and it’s definitely my roots,” Franklin said. The singer also revealed that her favorite quote to live her life by is “Live, and let live.”

Now, fans are hoping and praying that 2018 won’t take one of the biggest music legends of all time.