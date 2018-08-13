‘The Voice’ Season 15 Spoilers: Former Fan-Favorite Coach Returning

After 11 seasons and four years, a fan-favorite coach will be returning to The Voice in a key role to assist contestants as they attempt to win it all during Season 15 of the hit NBC singing series.

Adam Levine’s battle adviser for Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice is former coach CeeLo Green. Green will assist the “Girls Like You” singer to mentor the 12 artists signed on as part of Team Adam, as reported by People Magazine.

Green was an original coach during the show’s premiere in 2011. He was seated alongside Levine, Blake Shelton, and Christina Aguilera during his four-season run. Green did not score a winning singer during his four seasons as a coach on the series.

This year’s lineup of judges will be Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Jennifer Hudson.

Also added to the mix during the battle rounds are Halsey for Team Jennifer, Keith Urban for Team Blake, and Thomas Rhett for Team Kelly.

Billboard Magazine noted in 2015 that Green was “hoping” for another chance to mentor singers on The Voice after stepping down from his big red chair for good.

“I’ve talked very possibly about doing The Voice again,” he told the outlet.

“So I just kind of put that out there, wishful thinking, kind of willing it. Because I would love to do it again.”

Trae Patton / NBC

An original coach when the show premiered in 2011, Green left after facing charges in a felony drug case. He pleaded no contest to giving a woman ecstasy in her drink at a 2012 dinner and completed his sentenced community service.

“I get in front of my creator, humbled, and I ask, ‘What does this mean? What is this supposed to mean for me? What am I supposed to learn from it?'” he remarked to Billboard. “And [to] have that revealed and have it bestowed upon me is a blessing, of sorts.”

Adam Levine, who will work closely with Green, is also busy as the executive producer of the new YouTube Premium show Sugar, inspired by Maroon 5’s music video for their hit single.

Sugar will premiere its first two episodes on August 15. The show follows Levine and other pop stars as they surprise deserving fans with exclusive performances and one-on-one conversations. Kelly Clarkson, Bad Bunny, A$AP Ferg, Fifth Harmony, Blake Shelton, and Charlie Puth round out the season’s singers.

The premise of the show focuses on superfans going through a pivotal moment in their life when their favorite music star shows up to honor them.

Season 15 of The Voice premieres on Monday, Sept. 24 on NBC.