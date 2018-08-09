Kate Gosselin Posts Summer Vacation Photo Of 5 Of Her Sextuplets And Immediately Gets Bashed

Critics go crazy after the 'Kate Plus 8' star posts an innocent family photo featuring five of her kids.

Kate Gosselin is enjoying the final days of summer with her kids, but some of her social media followers are blasting her for not including all of her sextuplets in the fun.

The Kate Plus 8 star posted a new Instagram photo of five of her sextuplets in a swimming pool. The kids, two boys and three girls presumed to be Alexis, Leah, Hannah, Aaden, and Joel Gosselin, are underwater in the shot, but their legs can be seen as they hang from the side of the pool in a matching pose. Kate Gosselin captioned the photo with the hashtags #SillyKids #LoveThem #SummerVacay.

While it’s a sweet summertime snap, it seems the TLC star can’t do anything without getting slammed by her critics. The photo is loaded with comments questioning why Collin Gosselin is not included in it.

“Soooo, Collin doesn’t even get to spend the summer with his siblings??” one follower asked.

Another noted: “It can’t be good for Collin to be always excluded from this group… He must be so lonely. He was on the show for many years and fit right it. He is going to have bitter memories from his childhood and always feel different and unwanted.”

But other fans defended the mom of eight and questioned how anyone could tell which child is missing from the photo.

“I don’t know how you all can tell Collin is missing… maybe Aaden is at a friend’s place?” one fan wrote.

Others chimed in that no one knows what Gosselin is going through with a child with special needs.

You can see Kate Gosselin’s photo below.

Kate Gosselin rarely posts recent photos of all of her kids together, but in May she posted a shot of five of her sextuplets getting ice cream on their birthday. The kids can be seen from the back, but it is clear there are only two boys and three girls in the shot, with an empty chair at the end of the counter.

In the caption of the photo, Kate wrote that she loves all of her kids, “even the ones who refused to be in the pic.” While she may have been referring to older siblings Mady and Cara, some fans took the comment to reference missing sextuplet, Collin.

Kate Plus 8 fans know Collin Gosselin has been missing from family photos and Kate Plus 8 episodes for more than two years after being placed in a special needs program away from home. After Kate and seven of her eight kids posed for a People magazine cover shoot, the reality star explained why Collin was missing from the family photo.

“Collin has special needs,” Kate told People. “[There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things.”

Gosselin explained that her son was enrolled in a program that is “helping him learn the skills he needs to be the best him he can be.”

“We miss him so much, so it’s been hard because there is a huge hole in our family without him here. But it comforts us to know he’s where he needs to be right now, and I can feel good about that.”

In May, Kate Gosselin’s ex-husband, Jon, posted an Instagram photo of Collin and his sextuplet sister Hannah as they celebrated their birthday together with pizza and a cake.

“Glad I could celebrate my son Collin’s 14th birthday with him and his sister!” Jon captioned the pic.

The photo marked the first time Kate Plus 8 fans had seen Collin in more than two years.