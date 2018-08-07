‘Game Of Thrones’: A Newly Released Script May Reveal Tormund And Beric’s Fate

As HBO is in consideration for an Emmys nomination, one script could reveal the fate of a much-loved character

In the Season 7 finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones, the life of the much-loved character, Tormund, hung in the balance. Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) was last seen on the Wall when it was destroyed by the newly resurrected dragon, Viserion. As a result of this, many fans assumed Tormund was dead.

However, Insider has released details of a script that has been released as a result of HBO’s Emmy nomination that might prove Tormund is still alive.

While this script is not for Season 8 of Game of Thrones, it does offer some added insight in regard to the fate of Tormund and Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer). The script on offer is from the Season 7 finale episode, titled “The Dragon and the Wolf.” This episode is currently in consideration for a 2018 Emmy. All episodes considered for Emmys must include a PDF of the script for the Emmys website, making them available to the general public.

While most Game of Thrones fans have likely seen this episode since it aired nearly a year ago, scripts quite often show additional insight. This is so that the actors involved can develop their characters according to each scene and the motivation behind it.

Within the script, the attack on the Wall is described in detail.

HBO

Viserion is seen “hitting the wall with a blast of blue flame.” A description of the Wall collapsing follows.

“A massive chunk of the Wall breaks free ahead of Tormund. The ice dragon glides away, and we get our first clear look at him, and at the Night King on his back. He’s done the same thing to Viserion that he did to Craster’s sons. Only those were babies, and this is a dragon.”

While Tormund is still alive here, as the Wall was hit ahead of him, later in the Game of Thrones episode, the Wall is hit again and it is at this point that it appears Tormund and Beric are lost.

However, as Insider points out, it is the next description that could prove Tormund and Beric are still alive and will survive moving forward into the final season of Game of Thrones.

“Tormund and Beric lead their wildling comrades to the stairs carved in the ice — Eastwatch has a massive zig-zag stairway, not an elevator like Castle Black. They run for their lives and disappear from view.”

While it does not reveal whether Tormund and Beric are alive, it does say the pair “disappear from view” rather than announcing their demise. In addition, the description of a zig-zag stairway could also give a reason as to how the pair manages to escape the devastation by placing a convenient stairwell in which the pair can escape.

Of course, fans will just have to tune into Season 8 of Game of Thrones to find out whether this pair have truly survived or not.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2019.

The 2018 Emmy Awards presentation will air on Monday, September 17.