Why Were Ryan Edwards And Mackenzie Standifer Fired From ‘Teen Mom OG’? ‘The Ashley’ Shares New Details

Was Maci Bookout really to blame?

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer confirmed their exits from Teen Mom OG last week and suggested Maci Bookout had refused to film with MTV if the network didn’t get rid of them. Days later, a new report revealed that it was actually Edwards’ potentially continuing drug use that did him in.

After Edwards told E! News that his ex-girlfriend didn’t want to be on the show if he continued to film his life as a recovering addict, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup has revealed that Bookout and a number of staff members of MTV weren’t convinced that Edwards is actually sober.

“Maci–and a lot of other people around Ryan– do not believe that Ryan is sober. Maci told the producers that she did not want Bentley to be able to watch his father kill himself with drugs, so if Ryan was allowed to continued to film, she was done filming,” a crew source explained to the outlet.

“It was pretty much him or her, and they picked Maci over Ryan. That’s why Ryan is no longer filming. Ryan and Mackenzie can say whatever they want about MTV not wanting to show a recovering addict or whatever, but that’s the real reason behind them being let go from the show. Maci would not agree to film until the network agreed that Ryan would no longer film,” the source added.

According to The Ashley, MTV officially made the decision to quit filming with Edwards and Standifer and continue to film with Bookout just over a week ago. Then, just a short time later, Bookout began to allow cameras back into the life she currently shares with her husband, Taylor McKinney, and her three kids.

During their interview last week with E! News, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer fired at MTV for allegedly refusing to showcase his life as a sober father and suggested they had been told lies by his ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout.

“Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober,” he said.

Standifer even accused the network of cutting her off from the medical insurance they had reportedly given her midway through her pregnancy. However, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the network isn’t known to pay for their cast members’ medical expenses since they are each considered independent contractors.

“The show had been paying for my healthcare and for the baby so they could film the visits and then a week ago they let me know that would no longer be the case,” Standifer claimed.