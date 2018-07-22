Because every pup deserves a chance at living a happy life.

Thanks to a non-profit organization, Chernobyl dogs are now up for adoption. These poor pooches were born and live in and around the site of the terrible nuclear accident. They have been relying on members of the power plant clean-up crew for food. However, they are in need of medical treatment and a proper home.

The Clean Futures Fund (CFF) has teamed up with the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Management Agency to care for the stray dogs living in the surrounding area affected by the nuclear accident in 1986. The CFF, which was established in 2016, has started a safe adoption program for the dogs.

CFF founders Erik Kambarian and Lucas Hixson were some of the first people to adopt a Chernobyl dog. According to Newsweek, 15 more dogs that were up for adoption arrived in New York just this July. Hixson, who spoke with Newsweek, believes that the Chernobyl dogs deserve to live just like any other furry companion.

“These dogs are just like any other puppy. They love attention. They need love.”

Those interested in adopting a Chernobyl dog will be happy to know that there is little to no threat of being affected with radioactive substances. According to a biologist, Tim Mousseau, the puppies are cleaned and thoroughly examined before adoption.

Mousseau has worked with the Chernobyl dogs since the early 2000s. His study focuses on finding any DNA damage amongst the dogs of Chernobyl. He was surprised to learn that most of the dogs seemed to have escaped contamination. As a result, Mousseau believes that the Chernobyl dogs have built up a resistance to the radiation over the years.

Mousseau’s theory has some bearing since Chernobyl dogs are descendants of the pets people left when they evacuated the area in the late 80’s. It is very likely that the original set of Chernobyl dogs who survived the radioactive terrain would pass down a gene that only grew more dominant as time passed.

Those who can’t adopt a Chernobyl dog can support the CFF’s efforts in other ways. The non-profit organization has started a GoFundMe campaign. The money raised will go towards medical supplies, vaccinations, and food for the Chernobyl pups. The donations will also help fund the spay/neuter operations.

It should be noted that donating can be as helpful as adopting. The Chernobyl dogs have been growing in number throughout the years. As a result, the nuclear power plant has hired a worker to kill the dogs to control their population. Luckily, the CFF has brokered a 3-year deal with the plant to stop the culling of the dogs. The spaying/neutering operations funded by donations will keep the population down and feed the animals until they are found a forever home.