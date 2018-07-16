‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abby Reveals The Father Of Her Baby, JJ Takes The Fall For Theresa

Days of our Lives spoilers for the beginning of the week reveal that there will be a ton of shocking drama to start off a brand new week in Salem.

According to Soap Hub, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) is going to find out who the father of her unborn child is. Abby will finally get the news she has been waiting for. As many Days of our Lives fans know, Abby found out that she was pregnant after returning to Salem from her extensive therapy sessions with her grandmother, Laura Horton (Jami Lynn Bauer) due to her split personality disorder. However, she does not know who the father is as she slept with her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), and his brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher), whom her alter-ego, Gabby, fell in love with.

Abigail hasn’t told anyone, except for Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) about the pregnancy. Gabi helped her gather DNA from both Chad and Stefan to submit for DNA testing. Now, she has the results and she and Gabi are about to find out who the father of the unborn child really is.

Meanwhile, Days of our Lives viewers will also see JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) take the fall for the drugs that were planted in his apartment in hopes of keeping Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) out of trouble and help her get custody of her son, Tate. Fans will also see Theresa and Tate’s father, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), make their final pleas to the judge in the custody case, and one of them will soon walk away with the little boy.

In the latest #DAYS, things are getting ugly in the battle for Tate.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/eeomhg7gbk — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 5, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will be on the edge of their seats as they wait for a meeting about getting Steve’s eyesight back. However, they will have a tense meeting with Stefan DiMera that will prove to threaten the entire situation.

As Days of our Lives fans will remember, Kayla worked with Stefan behind Steve’s back in order to spy on Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) in hopes of getting dirt on her or even proof that she killed Stefan’s mother, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel), in cold blood.

Kayla did all that she could, and eventually convinced Stefan, who owns the company that holds the power to give Steve his sight back, that she did enough of his bidding. However, Steve will likely eventually find out and it will probably cause problems for the beloved soap opera couple.

