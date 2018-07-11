Rachel McCord Talks Social Media ‘Resume’ Days After Bikini Romp With Eva Pepaj

Hollywood's preeminent influencer gives sage advice about celeb social media.

Actress and influencer Rachel McCord recently appeared on the radio show On The Rocks On Air where she discussed how social media actually serves as a resume for celebrities.

McCord took to her Instagram story to post a clip of herself discussing how important it is for Hollywood’s finest to remember that, for them, social media is about much more than merely chronicling their lives.

On the radio show, she said, “So why not post a picture of yourself on the beach with you and your family? I mean, that’s cool. But, you have to remember that in entertainment, our social media is our resume.” A perusal of the star’s Instagram shows a carefully curated picture of McCord in various aspects of her life from professional appearances to relaxing with friends to attending Hollywood events. Plus, she also craftily includes the headlines written about her sprinkled carefully throughout the others.

Her discussion comes mere days after she went on a romp in a sheer white bikini on the ocean with model Eva Pepaj and her husband author Rick Schirmer, Inquisitr reported. McCord’s look consisted of a sheer white bra-style top and white high-waisted bottoms that accented her slim waist. Meanwhile, Pepaj frolicked alongside her friend in the water in a more traditional style back bikini with a tie on the top.

On the same day, the McCord List owner debuted a new tattoo. She posted a picture of herself and Pepaj on Instagram which she captioned, “Beachin’ with @eva.pepaj…and lettin’ my new tat from #Israel get its DEBUT! #santamonica.”

Rachel McCord moved to Hollywood to be a cheerleader for her older sister, Beverly Hills 90210 actress AnnaLynne McCord. However, the younger McCord used her time in Tinsel Town to become a star in her own right. Her blog, The McCord List and her new book, Slay The Fame Game, catapulted her into the Hollywood elite as she became the area’s preeminent influencer.

In addition to her status as an influencer, Rachel McCord also has some acting credits to her name including TV shows American Heiress (2007) and Victorious (2010). Now, her sister, AnnaLynn is starring in Let’s Get Physical with Jane Seymour.

One thing’s certain. Rachel McCord knows her stuff, and celebrities can look to her as a great example of how to craft an excellent social media resume for themselves when something like one poorly thought out tweet can make or break a career.