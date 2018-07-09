Donald Trump’s Former Driver, Noel Cintron, Sues Organization For Unpaid Overtime

Trump's former personal driver of 25 years is suing Trump for 3,300 hours of unpaid overtime.

Donald Trump’s former personal driver, Noel Cintron, is suing the president for unpaid overtime. 3,300 hours of overtime, to be exact. TMZ added that the overtime would equate to at least $178,000 owed to the driver. But with the addition of interest and legal fees, Cintron’s lawyers, Larry Hutcher and Josh Krakowsky, say the Trump organization owes the man $350,000.

Cintron was the personal driver for Trump for a whopping 25 years, and said he had to be on the job by 7 a.m. in the morning. But the time that he was allowed to go home varied greatly, since Cintron was expected to be on the job until Trump, family, or business associates were done doing everything they needed to do for the day, detailed Bloomberg.

The lawsuit says that Cintron was exploited, describing his treatment as being “in an utterly callous display of unwarranted privilege and entitlement and without even a minimal sense of noblesse oblige,” and also pointed out the irony of working for a billionaire and being paid poorly.

“President Trump’s further callousness and cupidity is further demonstrated by the fact that while he is purportedly a billionaire, he has not given his personal driver a meaningful raise in over 12 years!”

The driver was paid a fixed salary, although he sometimes clocked over 55 hours a week. The salary was $62,700 in 2003, $68,000 in 2006, and $75,000 in 2010. These pay raises were the only two that Cintron ever received. He lost his position once Trump became president and the Secret Service took over the driving, reported NY Daily News.

And of the two raises, the one in 2010 was a trick: even though Cintron received a raise, he also lost health benefits. So it was like not getting a raise at all, but actually a huge demotion. The health benefits saved Trump $17,866 a year in premium payments. This meant that Cintron’s salary was effectively reduced to around $57,134 or so, but likely his salary took an even bigger hit after taxes and finding his own insurance to enroll in.

This is just yet another lawsuit for Trump to deal with. The Independent reported that Trump has been part of at least 135 lawsuits since he became the president, while Vanity Fair revealed back in 2016 that Trump has received more than 3,500 complaints from people who say they weren’t properly paid.

At the time, Trump said that “We pay everybody what they’re supposed to be paid, and we pay everybody on time… And we employ thousands and thousands of people. OK?”