Comcast Still Experiencing Major Nationwide Outage Hours After Detecting Cut In Fiber Network

This is the company's second major interruption in service this month.

Thousands of Comcast customers across the U.S. do not have internet, TV, or telephone services as the company is reporting a major outage. According to Comcast, a cut in an essential fiber network is what shut them down. The company is working frantically to restore service as soon as possible.

Per USA Today, the outage is currently affecting Comcast customers throughout the nation, but the majority of reports are coming from Philadelphia, Baltimore, Seattle, San Francisco, and Atlanta. Partner company Xfinity is also experiencing problems.

“One of Comcast’s large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers. It is currently affecting our business and residential internet, video and voice customers. We apologize and are working to get services restored as soon as possible,” Comcast said via Twitter.

Reports of an outage began around 1 p.m. EDT. By 2 p.m., Comcast realized the interruption was not isolated to one area as frustrated customers from all around the U.S. were finding themselves in a service blackout.

Comcast’s main website was also down at some point today. Going to the site only gave visitors a message about their sites being unreachable.

“Due to connectivity issues, all of our digital properties are currently unavailable.”

The customer service telephone line was also out of service earlier. Both the website and customer service line have since come back online.

According to the live outage map provided by Downdetector.com, Comcast has yet to restore service in many parts of the country. Customers in some areas such as Pittsburgh and Chicago are reporting that service has come back up.

Earlier this month, Comcast phone service was interrupted in several major cities. Customers in New York, San Francisco, Atlanta, Chicago, and a handful of others were not able to make or receive calls. At the time, the company reported only Xfinity Voice subscribers were suffering from the outage. Internet service was not affected.

Philadelphia-based Comcast is the second-largest provider of cable TV in the U.S. with over 22 million subscribers. The company holds the top spot for internet subscribers, providing service to nearly 26 million people. Approximately 2 million businesses also rely on Comcast for communication services.