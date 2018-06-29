Joseph Duggar And Kendra Caldwell’s ‘Counting On’ Birth Special To Air Soon

Counting On fans won’t have to wait months to see Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell welcoming their first child to the world on TV. The new parents are getting their own TLC mini-special before the official summer season of Counting On begins, and it will be mere days before Garrett David Duggar makes his big television debut.

According to the Duggar Family Blog, a half-hour Counting On mini-special centered on Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s birth story will premiere on Friday, July 6 at 10:30 p.m. ET. It will re-air a few hours later at 1:30 a.m. ET.

This is a quick turnaround for a TV special; it will air before Garrett celebrates turning one month old. As reported by People, Joseph, 23, and Kendra, 19, welcomed their baby boy on June 8. The young couple shared few details about his birth, but they did release a statement saying that they were “thankful for his safe arrival.” They didn’t mention that he was born early, but the description of the parents’ birth special does.

“In the first glimpse, Joseph and Kendra Duggar are ready to welcome their baby. With 10 days to go until her due date, Kendra goes into labor and heads to the hospital,” the description reads. “Only a few hours later, she gives birth to their baby boy, Garrett David Duggar.”

Duggar fans actually don’t have to wait until the special airs to see Garrett in front of a camera. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Joseph and Kendra introduced him to Counting On viewers in a TLC video that was shared online. In it, Kendra cradles a sleeping Garrett in her arms while she and Joseph share their feelings about becoming parents.

One question that Duggar fans likely want to see answered in Joseph and Kendra’s Counting On birth special is whether Kendra always planned on giving birth in the hospital or if she initially planned on trying for a home birth like many of her sisters-in-law have. Perhaps Kendra will reveal whether the experiences of Jill, Jessa, and Joy-Anna played into her decision when she was creating her birth plan. As reported by In Touch Weekly, Jill and Joy-Anna both had to be rushed to the hospital for emergency C-sections after failed home birth attempts. And even though Jessa successfully gave birth to her first child at home, she had to be taken to the hospital shortly after his arrival because she was experiencing excessive bleeding.

After fans finally get to learn more details about Garrett’s birth, it will be a few weeks before they get to catch up with the rest of the Duggars; the summer season of Counting On won’t officially return until July 30.