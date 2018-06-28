'Hollywood Life' says that sources close to Middleton say she's having cravings

Is it possible that Kate Middleton could be pregnant for the fourth time? Well, it’s possible. Prince Louis is three months old, so the Duchess of Cambridge could be pregnant again, but it would be very early days. But sources close to Kate say that she has been having the cravings which occurred with her three pregnancies, and that includes the urge for curry and biscuits.

Hollywood Life says that Middleton, who is now 36, has been ill lately, skipping royal engagements, and craving lavender biscuits and curry. They say she has also been choosing baggy clothing.

“Those close to Kate are saying she’s pregnant with baby number four! Kate is showing all the signs of pregnancy, and she and William have always said they wanted four children to complete their family. Actually, William would like five kids — but Kate thinks four is enough!” Since the pair just added a little boy into the mix, Kate is especially hoping to give Charlotte a sister. “They’d love to have two boys and two girls.”

There is also the idea that she hoped to be pregnant at the same time as her sister Pippa who is expecting her first child. She and Pippa are two years apart and she is said to want the same for her children.

Might the Duchess of Cambridge really be Pregnant with their 4th child? 2 months after the birth of Prince Louis, his christening, scheduled for July 9th. #Monarchyhttps://t.co/gKUI8Kxrps — Rob Wolvin ???? (@Gladaman) June 27, 2018

At this time, Prince George is 4 1/2, Princess Charlotte is 3, and Prince Louis is three months. Not only is Kate Middleton close in age to Pippa, but Prince William grew up close in age to Prince Harry.

“It’s important to Kate for her own children to have a similar bond with their siblings, and she knows it’s more likely to happen if they’re close in age.”

The thing about pregnancy is that it’s difficult to hide for any length of time, and with each pregnancy, it is generally harder and harder to hide body changes. Middleton claimed she was exhausted and that is why she skipped Prince Charles’ birthday party and an appearance at Ascot with Prince William.

“One of the reasons for her not attending was that she was exhausted and felt sick. he’s wearing loose-fitted clothing again, avoiding alcohol, and craving curry, which she often does when she’s pregnant.”

Kate Middleton has made public statements about the importance of family, and how much she enjoys spending time with her children.

“Spending quality time together is such an important aspect of family life and for me, as a mother, it is the simple family moments like playing outside together that I cherish.”