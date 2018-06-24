‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder & Ariana Madix Celebrate Their Birthdays Together Like The Queens They Are

The 'Vanderpump Rules' birthday twins finally celebrate together.

Vanderpump Rules fans know birthdays are a big deal on the Bravo reality show. Entire storylines are centered on the birthdays of the cast members, with series veteran Stassi Schroeder leading the pack with birthday drama. But finally, after six seasons on the show, Stassi has decided to share the spotlight with her birthday twin, Ariana Madix.

Stassi and Ariana share the same birthday (June 24), and their dueling birthday parties have become a bit of a tradition on Vanderpump Rules. But, in honor of Stassi’ 30th birthday and Ariana’s 33rd, the Bravo reality stars combined their parties with a sparkly ice queen theme.

Ahead of the bash, Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor teased the party on Twitter, writing, “Big party today!!! Happy birthday celebration for @ariana2525 and @stassi so excited for tonight!!”

Stassi’s latest Instagram story showed her and Ariana getting made up as Ice Queens by celebrity makeup artist Jared Lipscomb, complete with blue lips and super sparkly faces for their first-ever joint birthday bash. You can see a pic of the Vanderpump Rules stars pre-party Ice Queen look here.

Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright shared even more details from the party on her Instagram story. Brittany’s video documented the birthday queens making their entrance together wearing all white as they spun around wearing matching capes and tiaras.

Happy effing birthday to us. A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Jun 24, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT

Stassi and Ariana’s joint party was a far cry from their past rival birthday celebrations. Season 5 of Vanderpump Rules showed Ariana talking her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval, and their friends, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Tom Schwartz, to Sonoma Raceway for car racing to celebrate her big day, complete with tequila shots and sloppy steaks. Meanwhile, Vanderpump girls Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute traveled to Montauk, New York to celebrate Stassi’s birthday in the Hamptons with the Summer House kids.

And in 2017, Ariana and Stassi had very different parties, although Ariana was still a queen. According to Bustle, Ariana had a royal birthday bash last year as she dressed as “Queen Ariana” while partying with Sandoval and pals James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Marie, and Brittany Cartwright.

But not all of the Vanderpump Rules cast could attend because on the same night Stassi celebrated her 29th with a murder-themed party. Besties Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute attended that party, as did Katie’s husband Tom Schwartz.

Earlier this year, Stassi Schroder talked about a possible joint party with Ariana—and the end of the dueling parties storyline—on the Pump Rules Podcast,

“It’s my thirtieth birthday and I’m still willing to have a joint one,” Schroeder said. “I love Ariana, so there’s that. The friendship is always up to her. I like her. I think she’s smart. I think she’s funny. I get where her brain goes. I think we share a lot in common and we have similar qualities that I don’t know if she would like to admit.”

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo for Season 7 next year.