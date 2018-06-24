‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Receives Stellar Reviews On Twitter, Critics Praise End-Credit Scenes

Looking for a negative review of the film would be a complete waste of time.

Reviews for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp are hitting social media as critics get early viewings of the film. Fans are getting their first taste of what’s to come in the second Paul Rudd-led installment and things are looking positive. Movie review aggregates like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic still have some time before they post their scores online, but current Twitter reviews are giving indications of the high numbers to come.

Yesterday, critics took to Twitter to reveal their thoughts on Peyton Reed’s second Ant-Man flick, and finding a negative comment would be like finding a needle in a haystack. The general consensus among reviews is that the second film is nothing short of hilarious and entertaining thanks to funny-guy Paul Rudd. Evangeline Lilly also received high praise for her role as the Wasp, while Michael Pena was regarded for his comedic relief as Ant-Man’s buddy, Luis. Michelle Pfeiffer received several nods herself for her role as Janet Van Dyne.

“In a surprise to no one @MrPeytonReed’s #AntManAndTheWasp is a ton of fun and had the crowd laughing beginning to end. @MarvelStudios has yet another winner. @Kevfeige makes it look so easy when we all know what he’s done is next to impossible,” a critic praised.

Ant-Man is my favorite Marvel movie. This is the sequel I'd been hoping for. I was grinning from ear to ear from start to finish. Irresistibly good fun. As exciting as it is funny, it locks along nicely and it's visually stunning! #antmanandthewasp pic.twitter.com/7tLSv84ujb — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) June 23, 2018

A tiny take: #AntManAndTheWasp was a total blast. Romantic, energetic and a lot of fun. @MrPeytonReed left unchained and left to his own devices is glorious and totally bonkers and brilliant. pic.twitter.com/QZ8okR76eG — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) June 23, 2018

OMG #AntManAndTheWasp is amazing!!! I loved it so much! I can't wait to see it again. I laughed so hard. Maybe more than Ragnarok… Michael Pena's Luis is HERO. — Laura (@lsirikul) June 23, 2018

A general consensus among critics and something Marvel fans can look forward to are some answers regarding Avengers: Infinity War. One of the biggest questions fans had at the end of Infinity War was what happened to the superheroes who didn’t make it into the film, namely Ant-Man, the Wasp, and Hawkeye. It looks like that question might be answered, and viewers will now know if they disintegrated into dust, or still stand alongside Captain America, Iron Man, Nebula, Thor, Black Widow, War Machine, Rocket, and Okoye. Critics also felt Ant-Man and the Wasp was also the perfect light-hearted follow up to the third Avengers film, which has fans still reeling in its aftermath.

Just saw #AntManandtheWasp. Does it answer the "#InfinityWar question"? YES. — David Daniel (@CNNLADavid) June 23, 2018

Perhaps the most common theme among reviews was the praise of the movie’s end-credit scenes. According to most of the critics, fans can look forward to two end-credit scenes, which some called the best of the MCU to date. Based upon photos and GIFs some of the critics used to elaborate on the end-credit scenes, fans can expect to be completely shocked, and maybe even heartbroken.

“#AntManAndTheWasp is cool and all, but the end credit scene is the best part of the whole film and the only thing I can think about right now,” one reviewer noted.

Ant-Man and the Wasp stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pena, Michael Douglas, Walton Goggins, T.I., Laurence Fishburne, and Michelle Pfeiffer. It hits theaters on July 6.