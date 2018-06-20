Honeymoon Babies For Meghan Markle And Prince Harry? ‘OK!’ Magazine Reports Couple Already Expecting Twins

The report claims that the royal couple already knows the sex of their two babies.

It’s only been a short time since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding, but a new report suggests that the couple could already be expanding their family — by two.

The report from OK! magazine claims that Meghan is already pregnant just a few weeks after tying the knot, and that the couple is expecting twins. The report claimed that the couple first shared the news with Kate Middleton and Prince William, though word has apparently gotten around.

“They were so supportive,” an unnamed source told OK! (via Hollywood Life). “[Harry and Meghan] are just so over the moon with happiness! They didn’t expect it to happen so soon, and they were all the more giddy to learn they were having two — one a boy, the other a girl.”

The report added that Prince Harry is willing to do whatever it takes to support Meghan during her pregnancy, even if it means moving to the United States.

“He knows part of her heart will always be in California, and he wants to ensure that the woman of his dreams — and the mother of his children — is content.”

It’s not clear if there is any truth to the rumors that Meghan Markle is already pregnant with twins. The couple has been surrounded by rumors ever since they went public with their relationship — and even for quite a while before that — including several different reports that Meghan was pregnant.

Kate Middleton faced a similar level of tabloid speculation, as she saw a number of ultimately false stories that she was pregnant. Like with the latest report about Meghan Markle, many of the stories about Duchess Kate claimed that she was pregnant with twins.

If the report about Meghan Markle being pregnant with twins does turn out to be true, it may mean that the newest royal couple has already their baby limit. A previous report from Radar Online revealed that Meghan doesn’t want to have any more than two children, as she is sensitive about her impact on the environment.

“Meghan is big on humanitarian work and appearing to care about the earth,” the insider told Radar Online. “She feels having what she thinks of as a ‘sustainable family’ would fly in the face of this, so she wants to limit the number of children she and Harry have to just two.

Sláinte! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Heading to Ireland Next Month https://t.co/keAe1hTIBC — People (@people) June 19, 2018

So far, there is no official indication that Meghan Markle will be pregnant — and especially no signs that she is having twins. And her travel schedule remains unchanged, with a trip to Ireland still planned for the coming weeks.