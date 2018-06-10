Badass Horror Movies Streaming For Free For A Fun Saturday Night, Including The Director’s Cut Of ‘Nightbreed’

Whether you’re in the mood for a mesmerizing film or a funny one, there’s something for every horror fan streaming for free.

If you’re searching for free horror movies for a fun night in, then Tubi TV has the answer for you. While some of the horror movies listed below are available on other free sites, like Popcornflix, Tubi TV is offering all three in one convenient location. Whether you’re rocking it solo or have a group of friends with you, there are three titles that make for a fun, enjoyable watch: The Monster Squad, Nightbreed: The Director’s Cut, and Bad Taste.

The Monster Squad

When the reimagined Universal Monsters invade a small town looking for a lost amulet, it’s up to a group of pre-teens to save the world. This classic ’80s horror film taught us that the “wolfman’s got nards.” Co-written by famed duo Shane Black (Lethal Weapon, The Predator) and director Fred Dekker (Night of the Creeps, The Predator), this horror gem has their trademark fingerprints all over it.

If nostalgia and horror-comedy are your thing, then The Monster Squad is the film for you. This is a platform for numerous ’80s tropes, and the kid cast do a bang-up job. Genre fans are likely to appreciate the main character, Sean (Andre Gower), who is the group’s leader and an avid horror and monster movie buff. And Tom Noonan as the friendly version of Frankenstein’s monster makes for great entertainment in this cult classic.

Nightbreed: The Director’s Cut

Fandango provides the premise for one of the more fascinating and visually compelling horror movies streaming for free, Clive Barker’s Nightbreed.

“Aaron Boone (Craig Sheffer) is haunted by terrifying nightmares of a city of monsters. He goes to see a psychiatrist, Dr. Decker (David Cronenberg), for help. But what Boone doesn’t know is that Decker is really a serial killer. Decker frames Boone to take the fall for his murders, and Boone is killed by the police. But Boone is brought back to life by the monsters of his dreams, the Nightbreed, who in turn join Boone in his quest to stop Decker from killing again.”

Because of the studio re-cutting this 1990 feature to resemble a slasher film, which it wasn’t, the original version of Nightbreed was a hot mess. Aside from the spellbinding monsters found in the Midian realm, everything else about the original was poorly revealed or disjointed. The Cabal cut, named after the Barker novel the film is inspired by, was later released, but it was way too long for most audiences. Finally, just a few years ago, the director’s cut was released, and both horror fans and critics alike consider this coherent film the definitive version.

Take a look at the trailer to get a taste of why this has become a cult classic. Warning: The video below contains some violence and graphic images.

Bad Taste

Before Peter Jackson dazzled millions of fans by bringing Middle-Earth to life, he disgusted audiences with one of the most irreverent horror movies from the late ’80s. Bad Taste is about a group of extraterrestrial fast-food franchise owners who land on earth to pick up more supplies: human flesh.

Image Entertainment

Acting, producing, and starring in this cult classic, Jackson does it all in this satirical low-budget horror-comedy. With over-the-top gore, tons of nostalgia, ridiculous gross-out visuals, and numerous laugh-out-loud moments, Bad Taste is one of the most entertaining horror movies streaming for free.