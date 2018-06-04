Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi Meet 20 Rescued Orphaned Elephants At Sanctuary In Kenya

Once again, Ellen DeGeneres is proving her love for animals to the world.

As many fans will recall, Ellen spearheaded the #BeKindToElephants campaign shortly after President Trump announced that he would be stopping the Obama-era ban, which restricted elephants from being imported from places like Zimbabwe and Zambia. The Huffington Post reports that after receiving a ton of backlash for his controversial move, he put things on hold.

But, that did not stop Ellen DeGeneres, an avid animal lover, from taking a stance to protect elephants across the world. Thus the #BeKindToElephants campaign was born and through the campaign, Ellen promised to donate money to the nonprofit organization, The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

“Elephants show compassion, sympathy, social intelligence, self awareness. They’re excellent at learning abilities. All the things I have yet to see in this president,” DeGeneres said in a short video promoting her latest effort.

And just yesterday, the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, also known as the DSWT, shared a photo of Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, visiting the facility in Kenya. In the snapshot, Ellen and Portia are surrounded by 20 rescued elephants as they both wear huge smiles on their faces.

Ellen is wearing a green button-down shirt, black pants, and oversized sunglasses while Portia dressed up a bit more for the occasion in a floral skirt, green top, fedora hat, and oversized sunglasses.

It comes as no shock that many people immediately went to the photo to comment on Ellen’s efforts. While countless fans applauded Ellen for being such an activist for animals, many other fans applauded her for taking a trip all the way to Kenya to visit the elephants that she helped to rescue.

“Thank you for offering hope through the beauty of your heart and spirit….Your voice is being heard/felt…Grateful!!!”

“It is hard to estimate the power of celebrity to draw attention to a special need like this! it’s the best ad campaign possible to raise money to help a species or the environment in general. Bless you Ellen and Portia for doing this,” another fan gushed.

So far, the photo has already gained a ton of attention with over 43,000 likes as well as an impressive 560-plus comments. On their respective Instagram pages, Ellen and Portia also shared photos from their trip to Africa. In one picture posted to Ellen’s Instagram account, the couple can be seen holding each other in an area filled heavily with trees as they are about to embark on a hike.

So far, it looks like the pair is having an amazing time in Africa.