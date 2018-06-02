The 'Southern Charm' Grande Dame doesn't mince words with her Twitter comments.

Patricia Altschul, the matriarch of the Bravo show Southern Charm, has broken her silence in reference to her now-former-relationship with cast member Thomas Ravenel and his current girlfriend. Earlier in this season, Patricia seemed to be willing to take Ravenel’s girlfriend under her wing with a shopping trip to Gwynn’s, but that blush was quickly off that rose.

Now that the Hilton Head episode has aired, Patricia is now ready to be more forthright about the matter of the interpersonal relationships behind the scenes on Southern Charm, as reported by the Inquisitr. Altschul had already publicly mended fences with Kathryn Dennis, which was initially hinted at by Craig Conover.

“Patricia, she doesn’t say mean stuff about Kathryn anymore.”

And around Charleston, Kathryn was seen out on two occasions with Altschul’s son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, and she was also seen chatting at a restaurant one evening with Patricia and another friend of both women. While Patricia and Kathryn are on better terms, Patricia and Thomas have severed their relationship after the bad behavior on the Hilton Head trip.

Mrs. Altschul had discovered that Ravenel’s girlfriend was not the person she had been led to believe that she was, and she was also upset and angered by Ravenel’s behavior.

On Twitter, someone stated that Thomas Ravenel and his girlfriend had unduly caused Patricia Altschul, Kathryn Dennis, and Luzanne Otte pain by spreading false information on social media and in various gossip blogs. Patricia shared this information and added her own comment, confirming that she had cut Ravenel out of her life.

“And people wonder if we are still their allies……we blocked # AshleyJacobs and # ThomasRavenel from all social media and from our lives.”

Thomas has commented previously that he had realized that Patricia and Whitney were obviously never his friends after the two sided with Kathryn after the bad behavior in Hilton Head, which aired on Thursday night,

Patricia Altschul Should Be Your Millennial Etiquette Guru https://t.co/WC2eGtPMkq — Patricia Altschul (@Pataltschul) May 29, 2018

And Patricia continued on Twitter, making it clear that Ravenel’s girlfriend was never a member of the cast of Southern Charm. A fan asked if Ravenel’s girlfriend should go on Andy Cohen’s show, Watch What Happens Live, to answer the hard questions, but Altschul answered that only cast members go on Cohen’s show.

“Fortunately she is not a cast member on # SouthernCharm.”

Altschul has a point. Ravenel’s girlfriend went on the video podcast, Morning Toast, to talk about being a plus one on Southern Charm, and she revealed she was not even a friend of the cast (like Danni or Naomie) because she isn’t paid by Bravo, or the production company, Haymaker.