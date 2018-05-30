Cindy Garcia Defends President Trump After Her Husband Gets Deported

Jorge Garcia lived in the U.S. for 30 years before he returned to Mexico.

A woman whose husband was deported after living in the U.S. for 30 years says she harbors no animosity toward the U.S. government or President Trump over what happened.

As the Inquisitr previously reported in a case that generated national headlines, authorities deported Detroit-area father of two Jorge Garcia back to Mexico in January after several postponements and protracted legal proceedings that began in 2005. Garcia entered with the U.S. illegally at age 10 with his undocumented parents and is not an American citizen.

“All the while, he paid his taxes and stayed out of trouble, his wife said,” the Washington Post reported in January.

He is apparently too old for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the Obama-era initiative that suspended deportation for approximately 800,000 undocumented immigrants who entered the U.S. before age 16 and since 2007, and granted them work permits renewable on a two-year basis. Most of the so-called Dreamers are now said to be in the mid-20s age range. The Dreamer terminology evolved from the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act that never passed Congress and which prompted former President Obama to invoke an executive action.

President Trump and congressional Democrats have so far been unable to reach a legislative compromise to resolve the status of the Dreamers on a permanent basis as well as providing full funding for the border wall at the same time. DACA technically ended in March but has been tied in the federal courts since then.

In an appearance with Brooke Baldwin on CNN today, Jorge’s wife Cindy surprised the anchor with her feelings about the Trump administration’s more enforcement-first approach to illegal immigration which the president campaigned on, The Daily Caller reported.

“I am not upset at our government due to the fact that I am a U.S. citizen, and that our laws come first. Our laws are just broken and need to be fixed. But I can’t be mad at Trump for doing his job because that is his job to protect U.S. citizens from criminals. The only thing is, my husband was not a criminal, and those are the laws that need to be fixed because they’re broken. For the people that are here, who were brought as children, doing the right thing, and have never committed a crime, we need to fix a pathway to citizenship for them. For the criminals that have come here illegally, they need to go back.”

In the interview (see clip embedded below), Cindy Garcia seemed to allude to court proceedings in Mexico that could result in her husband’s return to the U.S.

"I can't be mad at Trump for doing his job, because that is his job: to protect us as U.S. citizens, from criminals. The only thing is, my husband was not a criminal." – Cindy Garcia's husband Jorge was deported to Mexico in January https://t.co/oH6wq72Wfe pic.twitter.com/QHM1C9Wpkg — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 29, 2018

Through the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, the Trump administration had primarily prioritized the apprehension and deportation of illegal alien felons such as those affiliated with the violent MS-13 gang.

infinity21 / Shutterstock

Separately, over the weekend Twitter exploded with outrage over images of illegal immigrant children being held in a cage and a so-called prison bus for babies.

It turns out that both date back to the Obama administration rather than the Trump administration.