Lady Gaga Shows Off Yoga-Toned Legs, Weight Loss During Surprise Concert

The pop icon looked fitter than ever as she treated fans in New York to an inpromptu performance.

Pop icon Lady Gaga flaunted her yoga-toned physique and recent weight loss as she surprised fans with an unannounced mini-concert at the Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City.

It was the first performance Gaga has given since she canceled her “Joanna World Tour” in February 2018, citing her struggle with fibromyalgia, a disorder marked by severe, chronic pain.

Lady Gaga showed up unannounced at the Rose Bar in the Gramercy Park Hotel on May 24 and belted out a several snappy, jazzy songs, according to W Magazine (video below).

Twitter was awash with photos showing a fashionable Gaga making her way around her native New York City this week. In the photos, the Grammy winner looks healthy, fitter than ever, and happy.

‘I Have To Work Out Every Day’

Gaga also looked as stylish and fierce as ever, changing every few hours into a stunning array of colorful, form-fitting outfits that spotlighted her sleek physique.

Lady Gaga is a longtime fitness fanatic who credited yoga workouts for her 25-pound weight loss in 2013, and for keeping her mentally and emotionally strong.

Gaga is such a yoga fan that she doesn’t skip a workout, even when she’s hungover.

“I’ve got to work out every day, and I work out hungover if I am hungover,” she told SiriusXM Radio. “It’s about the cross-training and keeping yourself inspired. I do a ton of yoga.”

Given her strong on-stage persona, it may be hard to believe that Lady Gaga has struggled with insecurity and body-image issues all her life. In a 2012 blog post that she later deleted, the pop star revealed she struggled with the eating disorders anorexia and bulimia for 10 years.

“[I’ve had] bulimia and anorexia since I was 15,” she wrote on her blog. “My weight loss/gain since I was [a] child has tormented me.”

Gaga made the revelation in response to online trolls, who fat-shamed her for gaining weight at the time. Like most people, Lady Gaga’s weight fluctuates, so when she gained 25 pounds in the summer 2012 while enjoying pizza and pasta at the Manhattan Italian restaurant her parents own, she was mocked and called “fat.”

Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, said she finally overcame her bulimia after getting worried that the constant vomiting might damage her vocal cords and destroy her music career.

“I had to stop. The acid on your vocal chords — it’s very bad,” she said. “It’s very dangerous.”

‘I Am Proud At Any Size’

Gaga has since become a self-esteem icon who urges her young fans to love themselves no matter what their weight or size.

“This is who I am,” she wrote. “And I am proud at any size.”

