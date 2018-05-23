‘American Idol’ Alum, Jessica Meuse, Releases First Full-Length Album, ‘Halfhearted’ Drops This Summer

Jessica Meuse has been writing her heart out and has turned them into heartfelt songs for her new album.

Jessica Meuse followed her dream and auditioned for American Idol in 2013. She made it to fourth place on season 13 before she was voted off. That was just the beginning of her musical career. She has recorded eight singles since then and is now about to release her first full-length album called “Halfhearted” on August 3, according to a press release by Warrior Records. Pre-order will be available on June 1.

The 15-song album is considered a reflection of Jessica’s life, including her loves and breakups that she has experienced along the way. According to the Alabama native, “Halfhearted” is about living your best life despite trials and hardships. She says that she is hoping that the songs on her new album will bring some joy for her fans. She wants them to connect to her music in some way.

The 27-year-old singer is excited for fans to hear what she has in store for them. She expressed how much fun it was to create it.

“I am thrilled to release my debut album, ‘Halfhearted!’ It’s my first major release since my time on American Idol, and it truly embodies who I am as a singer, writer, and musician. My dedicated fans have been waiting for a while, and I’m happy to say the wait is going to be completely worth it! This is my best work yet, and I hope everyone loves it as much as I loved creating it. This is only the beginning!”

Courtesy photo / Jessica Meuse

Meuse said that she has put her heart and soul into making this album. It was written after she was eliminated from American Idol. Her music is a reflection of all the things that she went through both emotionally and mentally. Writing her songs was a way to hold her together in a therapeutic way. She said, “It’s my heart and soul opened up for the world to see.”

Also, look for a duet with another American Idol alum, Bo Bice, on the tune called “Without You.” If you remember your AI history, Bice was runner-up to Carrie Underwood in 2005. He and Jessica Meuse have been friends for a while now.

Courtesy photo / Jessica Meuse

To coincide with the pre-order of “Halfhearted,” the track, “Love Her Better,” will also become available on June 1. In addition, look for three other songs to be released before the album drops in August. “High” will be available on June 15, “California Dream” on June 29, and “Thank God It Didn’t Work” on July 13.

According to a previous interview that Meuse had with A.V.A Live Radio in February, “Love Her Better” was written about a cheating ex-boyfriend. She actually wrote it in her car after she got locked out of her studio.

The lyrics just came out of her anger. This is just a sampling of what Jessica has in store on this album. Song writing has been most important to her. She made American Idol history when she became the first person to perform her own original song called “Blue-Eyed Lie” on the show.

“Halfhearted” is expected to drop in stores on August 3 and on iTunes as well.