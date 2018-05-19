Former WWE Wrestler Horribly Beaten In A Dispute Over A Parking Spot

No matter how strong may be, they can't fend off six people when they're fighting alone.

A former professional wrestler who once performed in the WWE was severely beaten in front of his California home in an apparent dispute over a parking spot. Tom Magee will be 60-years-old this summer and he once wrestled in the WWE back in the ’80s when it was still known as WWF, but times have changed. No matter how strong he may have once been in the ring, Magee wasn’t able to fend off the six men who severely beat him and left him bloody.

Tom Magee spent four years with the WWF and even picked up a victory over Bret “Hit Man” Hart in 1986. He was with the company until 1990 and remained undefeated for a number of months after first joining the company, but things didn’t really take off in a big way for him in the ring.

Now, decades later, Magee lives in California and has a home in Mar Vista where he was brutally assaulted on Tuesday. According to CBS Los Angeles, there was a dispute over who was allowed to park in a spot in front of his home and it led to Magee coming home and encountering the men which turned into a fight.

A neighbor said that they “were literally kicking him, punching him in the face and in the head.” The men didn’t stop until Magee had been badly beaten and other neighbors came out to find out what was going on.

https://t.co/gNeeY41rdd Wow this story is about Tom Magee! @davemeltzerWON you might want to check this out — Roy Lucier (@roylucier) May 18, 2018

Upon reaching Magee, the neighbors said that Magee was out of it and completely incoherent. The neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous, was a witness to the entire fight and said it was much worse than just someone punching anyone one or two times.

“To me, it was attempted murder. If we wouldn’t have come out here I don’t know if he would be alive. To look at his face if you saw his face right now and saw what they were doing to him, he’s really lucky to be alive.”

During the prime point of his WWF/WWE career, Tom Magee weighed 265 pounds and was a unique specimen in the ring.

Tom Magee, Former WWE Star, Brutally Beaten By Six Men Over Parking Spothttps://t.co/TGZ22AufNG pic.twitter.com/EdfgObygeD — WWE on PopCulture (@WWEonPopCulture) May 18, 2018

Robbery detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are still investigating the incident, but they have already arrested two men. Degrate Bryant and Justin Lee, both 20-years-old, were taken into custody and booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Neighbors are feeling a little more at ease to know that at least some arrests have been made in the brutal beating of former WWF/WWE wrestler Tom Magee. Not only do they feel as if he deserves justice, but they are now feeling a bit safer knowing that some of those men are off of the street. It was an argument over a simple thing such as a parking spot, but it turned into a man having he life almost completely beaten out of him.