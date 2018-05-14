‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4, Episode 6 Preview: AMC Takes Viewers Back To The Stadium

Strand has an issue with some of Madison's decisions as John and Morgan meet up with someone new.

Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 revolved entirely around telling the backstory of John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and Laura/Naomi (Jenna Elfman). For those who are eager to find out if Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) is alive or not, this was not the episode to make you happy. However, it appears, now that AMC has made this detour, Episode 6 will return to telling the story of what happened at the stadium.

Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead is titled “Just in Case.” According to Zap2It, the synopsis is as follows.

“Strand wrestles with Madison’s decisions; things take an unexpected turn at the Stadium.”

This synopsis indicates that Episode 6 of Fear will revolve around the stadium storyline, meaning viewers may not get to see much of the present day storyline involving Morgan, John Dorie, and Alicia’s group. It also suggests it might be the turning point where things went bad. However, it also suggests that Strand — at least — who wanted to leave the stadium in Episode 4 of Fear, might still be grappling with his decision as he struggles with some of Madison’s decisions.

While the synopsis looks like it will be focusing on the stadium storyline alone, fans will be relieved to discover that one of the trailers for Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 reveals more of the present day.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

At the very start of the first clip, John Dorie and Morgan (Lennie James) are seen together, indicating the present day Fear the Walking Dead storyline. The clip indicates they may have run into another member of the Vultures.

The second clip shows the stadium storyline with Naomi wanting to go out alone and search a place she knows which might have supplies. After watching Episode 5 of Fear, viewers might first think wants to return to John’s place, and that’s why she wants to go alone. In the end, Madison ends up tagging along, and the final clip reveals she was probably talking about the facility she worked at when the outbreak occurred as she is seen approaching a large building that contains plenty of walkers as well as camp beds.

You can view the trailers for Episode 6 below.

AMC has also released two images for Episode 6, which you can view below.

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4, Episode 6 Preview: AMC Takes Viewers Back To The Stadium AMC’s ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 4, Episode 6, Just in Case

Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 airs on AMC on Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET.