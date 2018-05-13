Chicago Bears’ Undrafted Rookie Is Turning Heads

As the Chicago Bears conduct their rookie minicamp, there is undrafted rookie turning heads.

This weekend, the Chicago Bears held their annual rookie minicamp. It is the first rookie minicamp under new Bears’ head coach Matt Nagy. Rookies and unsigned veterans have all tried to make an impression on Nagy and the rest of his coaching staff. There is one rookie who has stood out above the lot.

NBC Sports Chicago is reporting that LSU cornerback Kevin Toliver has been turning heads during the Bears’ rookie minicamp. If Toliver continues to grow and learn the Bears’ defense, he could play his way on the 53-man roster in late August.

If Kevin Toliver can latch on with the Bears, his addition could help fill a huge need the team had after the 2017 NFL season came to a close.

After another year finishing last in the NFC North, immediate help or depth was needed at every position on the Chicago Bears. During the offseason, the Bears tried to add a player at every spot that there was a need.

The Chicago Bears had glaring needs at wide receiver, outside linebacker, offensive guard, and in the secondary. The Bears did what they could to fill their holes with seven draft picks.

Depth was needed in the secondary after the Bears re-signed cornerback Kyle Fuller by matching an offer sheet (courtesy of the Chicago Tribune) given to him by the Green Bay Packers. The secondary was one of the positions that the Bears failed to address in the draft last April.

The Bears reportedly signed Kevin Tolliver as a UDFA…@247Sports had him as a 5-star recruit out of HS and as the 9th best recruit in 2015. Now he's in Chicago ➡️https://t.co/0ww5LV04u7 pic.twitter.com/bTntSPz8Qo — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) April 29, 2018

Enter Kevin Toliver. The former LSU cornerback was a five-star recruit when he played in college. Touted for his skills around the football, Toliver was expected to become a great college player, but he failed to impress. It cost him his draft position.

Now, Kevin Toliver joins the Chicago Bears’ team hungry after going undrafted. That could pay big dividends for him going forward if he can master the defense of Vic Fangio.

Kevin Toliver reportedly caused a couple of turnovers in his Bears’ audition. Knowing that this may be his only chance to make an NFL team, the expectations are that Toliver will only improve. All of the attributes are there for Toliver to have some success.

The Bears’ undrafted rookie is listed at 6-foot-2, which is big for a cornerback. If Kevin Toliver can show his ball skills, while creating turnovers as he did during Bears’ rookie minicamp, he will be given an opportunity.

The Bears hope that they have found a gem in Kevin Toliver. When placed in the right situation, Toliver can be a productive player. The Bears are looking for a solid contributor at cornerback. Kevin Toliver has a few traits that could make him a star.

If the motivated undrafted rookie can become a star, the Chicago Bears will benefit greatly.