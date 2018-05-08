‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: The Dynamic Between Valentin And Peter Shifts, Explosive Twists And Turns Ahead

What can viewers expect to see from the Peter and Valentin partnership during Tuesday's episode, according to the latest 'General Hospital' spoilers?

General Hospital spoilers detail that things may begin to shift in the uneasy alliance between Peter August and Valentin Cassadine beginning with the Tuesday, May 8 episode. The two men have been quietly working together to keep others from uncovering the truth about who Peter is, but several people are determined to find answers and it sounds as if Valentin may change direction in order to save himself. What’s the scoop?

According to the latest General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, Valentin will cross Peter in some way during the next show. Previews show that Peter will angrily exclaim that Anna DeVane needs to be dealt with, and viewers know that Valentin will surely resist any plan that causes Anna serious harm. The duo has dealt with Robert’s involvement, at least for the moment, but they may have a hard time coming to terms regarding an approach to handle Anna.

It’s not clear quite yet what Valentin will do that crosses Peter, but there will likely be substantial fallout for both men if they fully turn on one another. General Hospital spoilers note that Anna will connect with Lulu to discuss Henrik and DeVane isn’t about to walk away from her investigation on this front. Soap Central indicates that as the week plays out, things will get increasingly tense between Peter and Valentin, and Anna will be putting a new plan into motion.

How much longer will this storyline continue? General Hospital fans have not been shy about voicing their frustrations about how much time is being spent on this Peter situation. Luckily, spoilers hint that major developments are coming during this May sweeps period. Several storylines are said to hit their peak this month and Peter will be revealed to truly be Henrik.

This Henrik reveal will shake things up in big ways for not just Anna but both Jason and Maxie as well. Jason’s anxious to make Henrik pay for the years he’s lost. Then there’s Maxie, who was growing close to Peter without realizing that he’s actually Henrik, the man responsible for Nathan’s death. General Hospital spoilers tease that Griffin will be in a tough spot with this reveal, too, since he has information about Peter’s real identity that he’s been hiding.

How will the truth about Peter being Henrik finally emerge? Who will lose the most when the secret is finally uncovered? General Hospital spoilers hint that there will be satisfying payoffs ahead as this storyline twists and turns and fans are anxious to see significant progress made.