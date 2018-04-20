Bella Thorne Visits A Strip Club With Demi Lovato And Dances With Justin Bieber At Coachella

Does Bella Thorne ever stop partying? The 20-year-old actress’s Instagram feed certainly makes it seem like her life consists of nothing but dancing, schmoozing with other celebrities, and rocking revealing outfits. According to TMZ, she was recently spotted hitting up a strip club with her fellow former Disney star Demi Lovato. Bella has also enjoyed a few wild and crazy nights at Coachella, which has resulted in the social media star making appearances on the Instagram accounts of Justin Bieber and Paris Hilton.

On Wednesday night, Bella Thorne, Demi Lovato, and a group of female friends were photographed outside the Crazy Girls Strip Club in Hollywood. In one image published by the Daily Mail, Bella is showing off her pink underwear by walking around with her baggy camouflage pants completely undone in the front. She gave her fans a small taste of what went on inside the club by sharing a short video on her Instagram Stories. In the clip, a scantily-clad female stripper dances on a pole and shakes her backside for a patron near the stage.

It’s unclear why Bella Thorne and Demi Lovato were hanging out at a strip club together, but TMZ suggested that the girls were helping celebrate someone’s birthday or attending a friend’s bachelorette party. They looked a little worn out when they left, which may be because they’ve also been partying hard at Coachella.

Bella has shared quite a few snapshots from the music festival on social media. In the one above, she and her sister Dani are being photobombed by Justin Bieber. The Biebs shared the same photo on his own Instagram page, and he revealed that he wasn’t really himself while he was dancing with Bella and Dani.

“Meet SKYLARK TYLARK (my alter ego),” Justin Bieber captioned the snapshot.

Bella Thorne also ran into Paris Hilton at the music festival. In an image that the heiress posted on her Instagram account, Bella is rocking a white bikini underneath a sheer dress covered with pink sequins.

While attending the event, Bella Thorne also hung out with her boyfriend, Mod Sun, and their dog, Tampon — yes, that really is the pooch’s name. According to Just Jared, the bloody weird moniker is the result of Bella letting Twitter users vote on what to call the canine. In a poolside picture with the cute dog, Bella is rocking a tiny yellow bikini. She used the photo as a promo for her Freeform TV series, Famous in Love.

Bella Thorne shared over a dozen Coachella photos with her fans, and there may be a good reason she went so social media crazy while attending the star-studded event; she recently told Vogue that she can make up to $65,000 per Instagram post. There’s no word on whether she used any of those dollar bills to make it rain during her strip club visit.