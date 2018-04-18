The still-untitled sequel could move forward with a slew of younger superheroes who will eventually lead the new Marvel films.

People are still waiting for the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, but that doesn’t mean some have already forgotten that another film is set to follow the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe flick. Avengers 4 has not yet been given an official title, leading to speculations that the sequel’s name will reveal some important details about Infinity War. Interestingly, a young actor who has been added to the new film may have revealed a major time jump after the events in the Joe and Anthony Russo movie.

There has been speculation that Avengers 4 will take a new direction that will change things for the MCU. Some even believe that the sequel could be set in the future, several years after what will happen in Avengers: Infinity War. The theory could be real. According to That Hashtag Show, a new actress has been cast as the teenaged Cassie Lang, who is expected to eventually become one of Marvel’s young heroes.

The news outlet reports that Emma Fuhrmann’s IMDb page has been updated to add Avengers 4 to her filmography. The Blended star was even listed to portray Cassie Lang in the highly anticipated sequel. Interestingly, the report states that a source has confirmed Fuhrmann’s new role in the MCU. However, it is unclear whether Ant-Man and the Wasp actress Abby Ryder Fortson will also appear in the movie.

Rich Polk / Getty Images

So what could this mean for the fate of MCU’s current superheroes in Avengers: Infinity War? It is possible that the shocking recast of Cassie Lang could be a temporary one as someone gets a glimpse of the future where the new Avengers would be made up of teenagers like Peter Parker. The vision could reveal that Scott Lang’s daughter eventually becomes Young Avengers member Stature. However, there is also a possibility that most of Avengers 4 will be about the current heroes training their successors.

Marvel

It is important to point out that Marvel Studios has not yet confirmed details about Cassie Lang, so it is best to take the news with a grain of salt. In the meantime, fans will also need to wait a little longer before the actual title of Avengers 4 will be revealed. Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo has stated that the film’s name will not be shown in the post-credits scene this April.

Avengers: Infinity War will premiere on April 27. Avengers 4 is scheduled for release on May 3, 2019.