‘Caddyshack’ The Restaurant: Bill Murray And His Brothers’ New Adventure

Bill Murray and his brothers built a new 'Caddyshack'-themed restaurant close to home.

Inspired by the 1980 golf-themed comedy Caddyshack, Bill Murray and his brothers opened the second Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant today in Rosemont, Illinois. Located inside the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel, where the motto is “Eat, Drink and Be Murray,” the restaurant really is a family affair. In an interview with the Daily Herald, Bill Murray explained that the new place is meant to give guests a feel for what it was like growing up in the Murray home.

“It’s that feeling of casual fun,” Murray said. “It has that feeling of a family kind of place.”

Murray was in town today for the sports bar’s opening day, which is not far from where he and his eight siblings grew up. Some of the brothers had once caddied at the Indian Hill Club in Winnetka, which was Brian Doyle-Murray’s inspiration for writing the movie script for Caddyshack, where his brother is famous for playing Carl Spackler, the gopher-hunting greenskeeper. It was Andy Murray, the chef of the family, who initially came up with the idea of creating such a restaurant in the 1990s along with his friend Mac Haskell. He was able to get Bill along with his other brothers (Brian, John, Joel, and Ed) on board to create the first Caddyshack Restaurant. It opened in June of 2001 in St. Augustine, Florida, which is also home to the World Golf Hall of Fame. It only took the brothers 17 years to open a second location.

As one would expect, Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant features many references to the film as well as a few family photos. On the menu, you’ll find such items as the Crispy Potato Golf Balls (“lightly fried garlic mashed potatoes loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon served with signature horseradish dipping sauce”), Spaulding’s Hack Salad (“Mixed greens, pulled roasted turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, green onions and diced hard-boiled eggs served with your choice of dressing”) named after the character Spaulding Smails played by John F. Barmon Jr., and a dessert called Gopher Holes. Many of the drinks are inspired by the film and family as well, including the Caddyshake milkshake, the Murricane, Bloody Murray, and the Pool Water Martini with a Baby Ruth Candy Bar on the side.

The Caddyshack Restaurant website shares that both locations are family-friendly, serving up generous portions of medium-priced comfort food. The new location can be found at 9546 Balmoral Ave. in Rosemont, Illinois, while the original is still located at 455 S. Legacy Trl. #106 in St. Augustine, Florida.