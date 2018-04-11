Khloe Kardashian ‘In Complete Denial’ Of Tristan Thompson’s Cheating, Shuts Family Out, ‘Radar Online’ Reports

The pregnant reality star is allegedly not listening to anyone and pretends things are okay, according to 'Radar Online.'

Heavily-pregnant Khloe Kardashian is reportedly “in complete denial” of Tristan Thompson’s alleged infidelity. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who is set to give birth soon, is allegedly hurt by the cheating rumor but pretends it’s all just a misunderstanding.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that Khloe, 33, is trying hard not to listen to speculations that her baby daddy is cheating on her. Apparently, the Revenge Body star is convincing herself that Tristan couldn’t do that to her, especially since their baby girl is on the way.

An alleged source told the webloid that Khloe pretends that the scandal is not happening at all, adding that she just wants to prioritize the health of her unborn daughter before all the lies.

Despite all the evidence that has surfaced online, the reality star allegedly believes that the NBA star was simply misunderstood. She even assured her famous sisters that he would be able to explain himself to her when they discuss the matter, the source added.

“She is trying to pretend this isn’t happening and that Tristan would be able to explain it.”

The webloid also alleged that Khloe is “shutting everyone out right now,” including her famous family. Apparently, the reality star “doesn’t want to listen to anyone” and has been ignoring her family’s calls.

To make things worse, Khloe’s momager Kris and sisters Kim and Kourtney were all on vacation in the Caribbean when the rumors broke, leaving her all alone in such a difficult time.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is reportedly shocked about Tristan’s cheating scandal, especially since it happened at a very crucial time for Khloe. The webloid claimed that the whole family will be heading to Cleveland soon to show their support for the reality star.

???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 11, 2018 at 6:49pm PDT

Recently, TMZ reported that Tristan was “brazenly cheating” on Khloe with two women back in October. The webloid obtained a video recorded in October last year, showing the basketball star making out with two unidentified women at a hookah lounge outside Washington D.C.

Another video shows Khloe’s baby daddy heading back to his hotel room with another woman just last weekend.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have yet to officially comment on the cheating scandal. The two are expecting their first child together later this month.