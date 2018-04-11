Angelina Jolie ‘Can’t Handle’ Brad Pitt’s New Romance With Neri Oxman, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Angelina Jolie is certainly a strong woman but a new report claims that her kryptonite is Brad Pitt's new romance with Neri Oxman.

It’s no secret that Angelina Jolie is a strong woman and she has been an inspiration to all the single moms all around the world for years. However, it appears that the Hollywood superstar is not that tough when it comes to Brad Pitt. A new report claims that the Maleficent star’s kryptonite is the War Machine actor’s alleged new romance with a beautiful college professor Neri Oxman.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 47-year-old actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian is not quite happy with the rumors claiming that Brad Pitt has completely moved on from their failed marriage and has found love once again. The insider revealed that Angelina Jolie felt a little intimidated when she found out Neri Oxman’s background.

“Angelina is steaming with emotions and jealousy,” the source told the site. “She doesn’t like to hear any of the dating rumors about her ex… She can’t handle it.”

As if seeing the 54-year-old actor and film producer move on so swiftly is not enough, Angelina Jolie had to deal with the fact that her ex is reportedly now with someone who is absolutely amazing in her own craft. Neri Oxman is not just any other woman fangirling over Brad Pitt, but she is a well-respected architect, designer, and professor, which appears to be a huge deal for the actress.

“Angie saw pictures of Neri and felt a bit jealous. It’s Neri’s incredible intelligence that has thrown Angie off balance,” the source explained. “An MIT professor is the last person Angie would have picked for Brad. Instead, “Angie might feel more comfortable if her ex were dating another Hollywood actress.”

What Brad Pitt is to Hollywood, Neri Oxman is to organic architecture and manufacturing. https://t.co/xeskisFzhO — Fast Company (@FastCompany) April 7, 2018

On top of that, people have started to compare Angelina Jolie and Neri Oxman in terms of looks. Many have noticed that the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress and the MIT professor have similar features and the insider shared that Angelina is uncomfortable being compared with her ex-husband’s alleged new woman.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shockingly ended their marriage in September 2016. The former Hollywood power couple shares six children together, 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Brad Pitt has not addressed all the romance rumors with Neri Oxman as of this writing.