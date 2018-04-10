The husband of Amelia Warner is set to join a competition in September 2018 while the girlfriend of Chris Martin reportedly got the support of the singer's former partner.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are, undeniably, two of the most sought-after stars of their generation. The duo became household names when they played the roles of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, respectively, in the Fifty Shades series. Now that the popular erotic romantic drama film series is over, avid followers of the pair are wondering what Jamie and Dakota are currently up to.

Most fans are aware that Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have already lined up several projects following the end the Fifty Shades saga. Variety previously reported that Johnson is being considered to star in an upcoming thriller along with Armie Hammer and Zazie Beetz. Aside from that, the Fifty Shades Freed actress is also set to appear in Bad Times at the El Royale and The Peanut Butter Falcon.

Jamie Dornan, for his part, is reportedly working together with Bjorn Bengtsson, Josh Herdman, Tim Minchin, Taron Egerton, Eve Hewson, Ben Mendelsohn, Paul Anderson, and Jamie Foxx in the forthcoming Robin Hood movie. Reports have it that Amelia Warner’s husband will play the role of Will Scarlet. Dornan was also tapped to appear on Untogether, My Dinner with Herve, Borderland, and A Private War.

Aside from his numerous upcoming projects, Jamie Dornan is also set to compete with an athlete in a friendly match in September. Ryder Cup reported that the former on-screen partner of Dakota Johnson was confirmed to be one of the celebrity participants in the 2018 Ryder Cup Celebrity Match. It was revealed that Dornan will play for the Europe team, while Kelly Slater will be a part of the U.S. team.

Reports suggest that each team will be composed of eight members from the fields of sports and entertainment. The up and coming sports event will be held at the Le Golf National in Paris. Most fans are aware that Dakota Johnson’s former leading man, Jamie Dornan, is a golf enthusiast and the upcoming competition marks his Celebrity Match debut.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly hinted that Dakota Johnson has received Gwyneth Paltrow’s blessing to be Chris Martin’s girlfriend. An unnamed source reportedly told the entertainment news outlet that the 45-year-old American actress completely supports the decision of her ex-partner to “tie himself” with Jamie Dornan’s former on-screen partner.

“Gwyneth is happy if Chris is happy. She only wants the best for him.”

The news outlet previously revealed that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin first sparked dating rumors when they were sighted having an intimate sushi date in Los Angeles in October of 2017. E! News reported that the “Yellow” singer and the Fifty Shades Freed star were also snapped having fun together in the sound booth of a Coldplay concert in Argentina some time in November. Then, it was followed by another sighting where the pair was reportedly seen sharing a tight hug in Herzliya, Israel.

Neither the Coldplay singer nor the Fifty Shades Freed actress has confirmed their relationship. However, many fans are convinced that the pair is officially an item after they attended Ellen DeGeneres 60th birthday bash together.