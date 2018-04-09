Josh And Anna Duggar Ate At Chip And Joanna Gaines’ Restaurant: See The Photos

Josh and Anna Duggar joined a few other family members for a trip to Waco, Texas.

Anna Duggar and her scandal-plagued husband Josh made a rare public appearance at Chip and Joanna Gaines’ new restaurant. Anna praised the Fixer Upper stars in a recent Instagram post, and she also shared a few photos from her family’s visit to Waco, Texas.

On Sunday, Anna Duggar took to Instagram to reveal that she and her family recently ate at Magnolia Table. As reported by Curbed, Chip and Joanna Gaines opened the Waco eatery for business just last month. Anna’s rare social media post included a few family snapshots taken at the nearby Magnolia Market at the Silos, the retail destination that’s become a tourist attraction and a popular place for the Duggars to visit.

Jessa, Jinger, and Jana have browsed the Gaines’ home decor and garden stores multiple times. They’ve also enjoyed sweets at the couple’s Silos Baking Co. bakery, and they’ve tried some offerings from the food trucks on the property.

According to Anna Duggar’s Instagram post, her kids had a blast playing games on Magnolia Market’s artificial lawn. While Josh was keeping them entertained, she went shopping with her in-laws. The Duggar family members that joined her on the trip included Jessa, Jana, Michelle, and a few of the younger Duggars. Grandma Duggar and Jim Bob’s sister were also part of the large group of former 19 Kids and Counting stars that made the long drive from Northwest Arkansas to Central Texas.

“Friday we traveled 436 miles to reach Waco and had a wonderful visit at the Silos!” Anna wrote. “Our kids had fun playing corn toss with dad, while mom went shopping!”

As you can see in Anna Duggar’s slideshow above, she and Josh posed for a photo in front of the famous Silos. Also pictured in her first photo are four of the couple’s five children. From left to right they are Meredith, 2, Mason, 6 months, Michael, 6, and Mackynzie, 8. The boy in the dark gray shirt is Tyler, the son of a relative who was adopted by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Josh and Anna’s 4-year-old son Marcus is not pictured.

In Anna’s second slideshow photo, the kids are playing “corn toss.” Marcus appears to be holding a beanbag in front of his face. Other children depicted include a few of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s younger kids.

Anna’s third slideshow photo was taken in front of the sign at Magnolia Table. Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, joined the group to eat lunch at the restaurant. Anna also shared a snapshot that was taken while they were eating. Items on the menu at Chip and Joanna Gaines’ popular eatery include avocado toast, various sandwiches, tomato basil soup, and the Magnolia Burger.

In her Instagram post, Anna made sure to lavish praise on Chip and Joanna for transforming Waco into a place that the Duggars just can’t seem to get enough of.

“A group of us had an amazing lunch at Magnolia Table,” she wrote. “After lunch was finished, Mason was ready for a nap and mom was ready for coffee (a mom’s nap in cup!). Thanks Chip & Joanna for your investment in Waco… our family made many special memories!”