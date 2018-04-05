Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Pregnant With Brad Pitt’s Baby, But ‘Gossip Cop’ Debunks Fake News

Brad Pitt is allegedly happy that Jennifer Aniston is pregnant and she even quit alcohol when she found out she's having a baby.

Now that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are single again, fans can’t wait to see the exes get back together. Ever since the Friends alumni announced her split with Justin Theroux, there have been reports coming out that she has reconnected with her former husband. They have allegedly reignited their romance and are now expecting a baby.

According to Woman’s Day, Jennifer is pregnant and Brad is really happy because they have been longing for a child of their own for so long. The baby news is reportedly the reason why the exes decided to make their relationship public. Many fans were pleased to hear about the pregnancy report, but Gossip Cop claims that it was fake news.

On the front cover of the Australian tabloid, the photo they used of Jennifer Aniston looking pregnant was taken at the premier of We’re The Millers back in 2013. The snapshot of Brad Pitt talking on a phone, on the other hand, was taken over a year ago. The magazine reported that the 49-year-old actress has given up alcohol ever since she found out that she’s having a baby. However, she was recently spotted coming back from a vacation in Tahiti and alcohol was not banned during their trip.

The tabloid also claimed that Brad hasn’t seen his kids, which he shares with his estranged wife Angelina Jolie, for 18 months. However, ET reported that his six children visit him at his house a few days a week. According to the website, Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, and Knox don’t spend the whole day at their dad’s house and they are accompanied by their nannies or bodyguards.

Pitt reportedly wants to spend more time with his kids, which is why dating isn’t a priority for him now. He allegedly goes out on dates, but he usually invites the women he sees at home. The 54-year-old actor is reportedly not ready to get serious with anyone, not even Aniston who is rumored to be pregnant.

It has been revealed that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tried having a baby early in their relationship. According to PEOPLE, the Horrible Bosses actress has been sad that she never got pregnant, but it never consumed her. That could be a factor why their marriage didn’t work out. Now that Brad Pitt is single again, the two may give it another try.