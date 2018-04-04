The Guardians of the Galaxy's discovery of Thor might be a result of the Infinity Stone's astounding power.

Thanos’ quest to collect all six Infinity Stones is set to take center stage in Avengers: Infinity War and the power of each Gem could be highlighted in the upcoming MCU flick. Fans have already seen a glimpse of what the Power Stone, hidden inside the Orb, is capable of in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. But is it possible that Star-Lord and the gang will also witness just how dangerous the Aether could be?

The Reality Stone was undoubtedly the main MacGuffin in Thor: The Dark World as Malekith tried to control the Aether after it took Jane Foster as its host. Interestingly, Comicbook.com has pointed out that the Reality Stone could be responsible for changing the events that are set to happen in Avengers: Infinity War.

Fans have been concerned with a particular scene in the recent Avengers: Infinity War trailer where Captain America grabs Thanos’ gauntlet in the Battle of Wakanda. Many have pointed out that the Infinity Gauntlet appears to have only the Space Gem and Power Stone. However, the scene might actually be a result of the Mad Titan using the Aether to fool his enemies into thinking they have the upper hand.

It has already been established that The Collector is in possession of the Aether, as seen in the post-credits scene of Thor: The Dark World. There is a possibility that Benicio del Toro’s character will be one of the first to encounter Thanos and unfortunately give up the Reality Stone. The Mad Titan might already have the Aether when he attacks Thor’s ship in Avengers: Infinity War. The Odinson’s survival could be caused by the Infinity Stone’s ability to transport people into different dimensions.

A scene from Avengers: Infinity War recently debuted at the Kid’s Choice Award. The video shows Thor crashlanding on the Guardians of the Galaxy ship the way he usually does when it comes to glass in the MCU. The idea of Star-Lord and the gang showing up in the same vicinity as Thor and his destroyed ship is certainly lucky, but it is also possible that the Aether had sent them all there in the first place.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27.