Normally, review embargoes signal a catastrophic film. Will this be the case for Marvel's highly anticipated 'Avengers: Infinity War'?

Despite the massive hype surrounding Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios has actually been very careful about not leaking details about the supersized film. So far, the movie only has a single teaser and one full-length trailer, while previous Marvel films were preceded by ideally three trailers. The most peculiar thing about Avengers: Infinity War, however, is the reported review embargo.

Normally, a review embargo may be a cause of concern for fans as it signals a poor film, such as in the case of Justice League, wherein the embargo was lifted only two days before the movie premiered, CBR reported. Delaying negative reviews is a tactical move by studios to give potential viewers less time to change their mind about the film. Fandango’s Erik Davis tweeted that social media reactions to the film won’t be out until Monday, April 23. Full reviews, on the other hand, will go live by April 24, which is just days before Avengers: Infinity War’s April 27 release date. However, the embargo does not necessarily mean that the film will not meet expectations.

It’s a smart marketing decision for Disney and Marvel, especially with the heightened anticipation for Avengers: Infinity War spoilers. The movie, which brings together all Marvel Cinematic Universe franchises and characters, is a jam-packed event that has already hinted at multiple character deaths. Who those casualties may be and how they will shape the MCU going forward is certainly something that might be contained in advanced reviews.

THIS JUST IN: The official review and social media embargoes on #AvengersInfinityWar are as follows:

Social Media Reactions: Monday 4/23, 10:30pmPT

Reviews: Tuesday 4/24 3pmPT pic.twitter.com/IFS7ErZIqq — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) March 27, 2018

Meanwhile, Avengers: Infinity War ticket pre-orders are already on a record-breaking high. Variety reported that the superhero ensemble movie has broken Fandango’s record for best-selling superhero movie within six hours of pre-sales. Although Fandango did not release specific numbers, it was said that the third Avengers flick has surpassed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Black Panther.

Moreover, a survey conducted by Fandango indicated that 97 percent of ticket buyers “can’t wait” to see how all the MCU characters will work together in the film, while 94 percent are excited to see characters meeting other MCU characters for the first time, such as in the case of Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy’s first hilarious encounter.

The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and stars Avengers regulars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Scarlett Johansson, and newcomers to the Avengers team Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Tessa Thompson, and more.