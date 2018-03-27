Montenegro Vs Turkey Live Stream Watch Online, TV Channel, & Kick-Off Time

Turkey will be looking to add another win after emerging victorious against Republic of Ireland when they travel to face Montenegro on Tuesday.

Montenegro will host Turkey for the all-European international friendly match this Tuesday, at Stadion Pod Goricom. Fans can watch the Montenegro vs. Turkey game online through the live-streaming link provided below.

The home side has managed two wins and two defeats from their last five international games. Their recent friendly fixture against Cyprus ended in a 0-0 competitive draw away from home. Montenegro was on a roll with three consecutive wins in the World Cup qualification campaign, reports The Sun.

However, their momentum was shattered following back-to-back defeats at the hands of Poland and Denmark in the last round of qualification stage. The poor second-half of the qualification saw them storm out of contention for the global tournament.

Montenegro is placed at 46th in the FIFA World rankings and has managed to earn 675 points in the process. The hosts will look to put aside their World Cup misery and get a valuable win in Tuesday’s match to get their international campaign going.

Similar to their opponent, the visitor’s World Cup qualification campaign ended with consecutive defeats at the hands of Romania and Albania. Turkey was unable to get the much-needed resilience in the qualification stage, destroying their hopes of making it into the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the away side are at the 38th position in the FIFA World rankings with 730 points in their bag. Turkey was in an utterly disappointing international form until they emerged victorious in their last international friendly fixture against the Republic of Ireland.

Ian Walton / Getty Images

With the sunken confidence raised from the latest victory, Turkey will travel to Montenegro in the hopes of laying down the home side and registering two international wins in a row.

TV Channel And Schedule

In Montenegro, the game will be live on TVCG 2 while in Turkey, the game will air live on TRT 1. Football fans can also watch the game through the live-streaming link provided below.

Kick-Off Time For Montenegro Vs Turkey Live Streaming

The scheduled time for the live stream for various international regions are as follows.

Montenegro – 7:10 p.m., Tuesday

Turkey – 8:10 p.m., Tuesday

U.K. – 6:10 p.m., Tuesday

U.S. (EST) – 2:10, Tuesday

Where To Watch Montenegro Vs Turkey Live Stream

You can watch Montenegro vs Turkey game live through bet365.