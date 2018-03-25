‘Counting On’ Proves The Duggar Family Puts Boys To Work Early In The Family Business

In a new 'Counting On' teaser released on YouTube, fans were treated with an inside look at how some of the younger Duggar sons are put to work for the family.

Based on what we’ve seen on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, it’s evident that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are fairly wealthy. With 19 kids and 10 grandchildren, they have to be well-off to support their massive family. While the couple saves money wherever they can – usually by shopping at discount stores for food and clothing – they also try to set their kids up for success early in life, which usually means getting involved in the family business.

In a new Counting On teaser released on YouTube, fans were treated with an inside look at how some of the younger Duggar sons are put to work for the family. The clip shows several Duggar boys doing lawn care work – like mowing, weed cutting, and cleanup – on a few of Jim Bob’s rental properties in town.

Jessa and Joseph Duggar explained how the boys in their family start out by helping with the family business before venturing out on their own. This process typically starts at an early age, which each son earning money in lawn care before climbing up the ladder and eventually helping in property management.

For the Duggars, this gives the boys a head start in life and sets them up nicely for when they start a family of their own.

But what is the Duggar family business?

The Duggar family fortune begins with Jim Bob, who makes a living selling and operating commercial and residential properties. Jim Bob also pulled down a good chunk of cash starring on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, and it’s safe to say that his family probably doesn’t have to worry about money anymore.

When he isn’t dabbling in real estate or appearing in front of the camera, Jim Bob lobbies for the Republican Party in Arkansas. He even ran for the state senate in the past, though he bowed out in the primary.

As far as Michelle is concerned, she does not have a traditional job. Instead, Michelle is a stay-at-home mother who has raised all 19 of her kids over the past 30 odd years. Michelle also manages a lot of the family’s finances and has been credited with helping them save a lot of money over the years. Because Jim Bob and Michelle start their boys off early in the family business, most of them pursue careers in related fields.

The Duggar’s oldest son, Josh, worked as a political lobbyist before his child molestation scandal railroaded his career. Nowadays, the disgraced reality star is a used car salesman.

Joseph Duggar, meanwhile, is following his father’s lead and plans on getting a real estate license in the near future, as is his younger brother, Josiah.

They also make frequent appearances on Counting On, though it isn’t clear how much they get paid for the show. The only outlier is John David Duggar, who currently works in the construction field in Washington County.

New episodes of Counting On air Monday nights on TLC.