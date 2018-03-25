A Brazilian woman had four pints of fat injected into her bottom to resemble Kim Kardashian West's curvaceous figure.

A dedicated fan of Kim Kardashian West spent a huge amount of money for plastic surgery in order to resemble the reality show star.

There have been several women going to great lengths to look like their idols, but Brazilian beauty Jennifer Pamplona outdid everyone by spending a whopping $500,000 to look like Kim Kardashian, who recently attended the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., W Magazine reported.

Pamplona had to undergo several procedures to achieve her goal. For half a million dollars, she had four of her ribs removed, underwent two breast enhancement surgeries, two nose jobs, and a liposuction as well as had “four pints of fat injected into her buttocks,” the model revealed to the Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old proudly showed off her new figure in a photo shoot inspired by the concept used for Kardashian’s KKW Beauty line. She said that she’s very happy with all the surgery and procedures she went through and feels “very confident” with herself.

Although she spent a lot just to be a doppelganger to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, she’s confident that she will earn back her money because of her looks and believes she will be able to model until her late 60s because of the enhancements.

When asked why she chose Kim Kardashian as her inspiration, she explained that she finds the mother of two “beautiful, very sexy, very smart, and a savvy business woman.”

Prior to the set of surgeries, Pamplona caused some buzz after she went through nine surgeries in 24 hours after the death of her boyfriend. Although she’s received criticism for having extensive surgeries, she doesn’t regret any of it.

“When you’re not happy with yourself, feeling upset and not great, you’re not going to succeed, now I love myself and I feel happy looking in the mirror.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian joined the March For Our Lives national rally for gun control in Washington on March 24. Kardashian brought her daughter North and husband Kanye West to the event, which was supported by other celebrities such George Clooney, Amal Alamuddin-Clooney, and Lady Gaga, Glamour reported. A strong crowd supported student activists in their fight for gun control in the wake of the Parkland shooting in Florida on February 14.