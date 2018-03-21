Kylie Jenner Allegedly Planning Plastic Surgery To Get Her Body Back, Reports ‘Radar Online’

The star has supposedly already undergone surgery to help get her pre-baby body back, but plans several more surgeries.

Kylie Jenner is not wasting any time getting her body back into the same shape it was before giving birth to Stormi Webster, reports Radar Online. The lip kit queen and reality star allegedly has already had a tummy tuck and liposuction in the seven weeks since she’s given birth to her daughter, but an anonymous tipster said the star is thirsty for more.

She’s already shown off her post-baby body on Instagram and Snapchat, but it is claimed that she isn’t happy with where she’s at and wants to be even thinner.

The source stated that Kylie Jenner has been planning the plastic surgery for months, and she may even go against her doctor’s wishes to have more surgery than they recommend. The star allegedly wants lipo-dissolve, butt injections, a boob lift, and work on her face. She allegedly wants to get even more fillers in her face, as she wasn’t able to do so while she was pregnant with her daughter.

It is alleged that Kylie Jenner has said that she never wants to get pregnant again, mostly because she hated the fact that she couldn’t get lip injections or some of her other regular work while she was expecting. Kylie, however, stated that she had wanted to be a mother since she was 15 and, after giving birth to Stormi, told fans via Instagram and Twitter that she actually kind of missed being pregnant, calling it a “beautiful” experience.

The reality star has been open about the fact that she has lip fillers done regularly, stating that she had been incredibly self-conscious about her thin lips when she was younger. Overdrawing her lips to make them bigger, Kylie has been quoted as saying, is what got her interested in makeup. She has also been credited with reducing the stigma of plastic surgery amongst celebrities and young people.

The anonymous source stated that Kylie is also interested in things like coolsculpting, which her doctors aren’t incredibly happy about. She is also allegedly desperate to drop the pounds and get back to looking hotter than she did before she got pregnant.